WHEN MISSING TURNS TO MURDER Comes to the Stage For One Night Only

The critically acclaimed Netflix true crime series When Missing Turns to Murdermakes its stage debut with a powerful one-night-only live event on 6th February 2026 at London’s iconic Hackney Empire.

Hosted by former Metropolitan Police Detective and BBC1’s Missing Live and Morning Livepresenter Rav Wilding, the evening brings together those intimately connected to a real-life “missing to murder” case. Rav will be joined on stage by the police officers who led the investigation and the family of the victim. Together, they will take the audience on an emotional and revealing journey - from the moment a loved one disappears to the eventual conviction of their killer.

As with the TV series, the live event carries a powerful and urgent message. In partnership with the charities Missing People and Cranstoun, the evening will confront the harsh realities of domestic abuse and violence against women through raw, honest conversation. With 1 in 4 women experiencing domestic abuse, the event offers not only awareness but action - highlighting how one grieving family has turned unimaginable loss into a force for justice and lasting legislative change.

Miles Jarvis, Founding Partner of Phoenix said, “At Phoenix, it’s important to us that we find new ways to shine a light on major issues in our society and support those driving real change. I’m hugely excited that, for the first time, we’re doing this by bringing together a murder victim’s family and the police who brought her killer to justice - live on stage. 1 in 4 women experience domestic abuse, and by collaborating with two incredible charities, and with Rav Wilding hosting, we hope this powerful evening can help change that.”

Rav Wilding said, “As a police officer and through my work on and off screen, I’ve encountered horrific incidents of violence against women. It’s a privilege to be hosting this event with such brave, passionate and dedicated people who are doing so much to educate, inform and positively change the world in which we live.”

Kate Graham, Head of Communications at Missing People said, “Missing People are thrilled to be joining 'When Missing Turns to Murder' on stage at the Hackney Empire in February. We have a long-standing relationship with Phoenix Television and know that they always approach tough subject matter with care and compassion. We look forward to joining an incredible team on stage and hope that we will be able to provide some insight into the specialist support available to families with a missing loved one and how to get help if you are at a crisis point and thinking about disappearing or you are feeling forced to leave due to difficult circumstances.”