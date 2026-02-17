WELCOME TO WANDSWORTH to Host Finale Event at Battersea Power Station

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Welcome to Wandsworth will celebrate the finale of its year as the Mayor's London Borough of Culture on 21 March 2026 with a fantastic all-day event at the iconic Battersea Power Station. The Beat Goes On is packed with homegrown heroes and international stars, with more exciting acts still to be announced. Featuring entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy, this free and celebratory event is a Spring highlight in London's cultural calendar, not to be missed!

Leader of the Council Simon Hogg said: ‘What a fantastic year it's been, and I'm proud of everyone who has played a part including all our local artists, residents, schoolchildren and volunteers. We have learnt so much about the importance of culture in creating wellbeing and community, and we'll take those lessons forward. We're excited to present The Beat Goes On in partnership with Battersea Power Station. It will be a really fitting end to an exciting year, and we look forward to seeing everyone there.'

Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Culture, Kemi Akinola, said: ‘The Beat Goes On brings many of the highlights of the year together, giving everybody the chance to re-live some amazing moments, or experience them for the first time. We have seen the impact our year as London Borough of Culture has had on the collective spirit and sense of belonging felt by Wandsworth residents. It has been transformational. Music, poetry, art, dance - The Beat Goes On has it all in spades - and I can't wait to share it with everyone at this final event! We all look forward to the next chapter with renewed excitement and enthusiasm. I'm proud of all we achieved and grateful to everyone that helped us deliver a year to remember.'

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: ‘Wandsworth's year as the Mayor's London Borough of Culture has been a huge success. The power of the arts has brought together residents, children and young people, businesses and organisations with a wonderful programme of events showcasing local talent and culture, from music to literature, dance and food. It has laid the foundations for a powerful and lasting legacy for future generations as we continue to build a better London for everyone.'

Sam Cotton, Interim CEO at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: ‘It's been brilliant to see the local community come together over the past year to shine a light on and celebrate the borough of Wandsworth's rich cultural offering. The Beat Goes On will be a fantastic opportunity for visitors to the Power Station to discover and celebrate the talented local residents, artists, musicians and performers who call Wandsworth home and we look forward to hosting the finale next month.'

Stars of the UK garage and UK grime scenes and founding members of Battersea's So Solid Crew Lisa Maffia and Romeo will be back on home turf, hosting the main stage in Power Station Park for the afternoon.

Endorsed by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Sarah Jayne's Dolly Parton Tribute Show is a true celebration of the Queen of Country. Performing all the hits including 9 to 5, Jolene, and I Will Always Love You, this is a heartfelt, feel-good journey through Dolly's legendary career. Sarah Jayne brought a touch of Nashville to Wandsworth when she helped launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in 2025, a scheme offering free books to thousands of under 5s across the borough.

Opening for our headliners and performing across the site, discover the next generation of homegrown talent from SW15 Music, Wandsworth Music, On Da Beat and the BAC Beatbox Academy.

Get ready to encounter roaming circus and street theatre from Wandsworth Arts Fringe family favourites Brainfools, Autin Dance and Jellyfish Theatre. Balance is the latest original work from Brainfools who expertly fuse dynamic circus arts with imaginative storytelling. Jellyfish Theatre roll up with their joyfully interactive family show – The Dragon Whisperer - a tale of friendship, food and dragons packed with puppetry, laughter and original live music. The Giant Wheel, by Autin Dance Theatre, features a 12-foot tall Giant Wheel powered by five street artists in a celebration of community and togetherness.

Battersea Power Station's pedestrianised high street, Electric Boulevard, will come alive with the irresistible rhythms, bold brass, and the joyful energy of World Heart Beat's New Orleans' Second Line Band, accompanied by flags created for Welcome to Wandsworth's Urban Flow parade. Led by Kinetika, 50 hand‑painted silk flags were created in collaboration with Wandsworth community groups and Putney School of Art and Design. These were taken to India for a performance at a festival in Goa, where they joined 50 silks made locally. The full collection was then brought back to London and paraded as part of a vibrant procession through the streets of Roehampton in September 2025. These stunning flags will now be carried by Wandsworth's London Borough of Culture Champions, and members of the public, in a procession led by dancer Nana‑Yaa Appiah.

Head inside the Grade II* Power Station to discover a dance takeover of the Ground Floor in Turbine B, representing Wandsworth dance organisations including London Children's Ballet, Pointe Black, Royal Academy of Dance, Lucie Benson Dance School, Flow Dance and Tavaziva Dance.

Celebrating Wandsworth's rising reputation as a home for dance, Strictly Wandsworth kicked off its London Borough of Culture Year in April 2025 with a free, day-long festival of dance featuring over 200 performers, led by renowned choreographer Jeanefer Jean-Charles with dancer and choreographer Patience J, who taught the iconic Strictly Wandsworth dance to 3000 audience members. Bursting with energy and the irresistible rhythms of Afrobeats by composer DJ Walde, everyone will once again be able to revive this dance together for the finale!

Sing to Thrive is a celebration of singing for health and wellbeing. Following a series of pop-up performances across the borough's shopping centres in the week running up to The Beat Goes On, visitors to the finale will be able to enjoy a day of music from the Battersea Power Station Community Choir, Thames Philharmonic Choir, Wandsworth Performance Troupe, National Opera Studio Opera Singers, Crib Notes Choir, Treblemakers, Some Voices, Wandsworth Youth Choir and others, culminating in the premiere of a specially commissioned song from composer Bernard Hughes and lyricist Helen Eastman on the main stage in Power Station Park.

Don't miss exhibitions from local artist Michael Warren, photographer Steve Reeves, and Our Beautiful Neighbourhood, an exhibition under Grosvenor Bridge featuring artwork by primary school pupils from across the borough, inspired by nature. Join Apples and Snakes for a fun-filled, interactive poetry show bursting with rhythm, movement, and imagination, and listen along to some of the episodes of The Wandsworth Way, a 40-part weekly drama produced by award-winning local broadcaster Riverside Radio, in collaboration with the home of new writing in Wandsworth, Theatre503.

For those who want to get involved, RCA graduate, Grace Holliday, will be hosting art workshops, FC Battersea Ironsides will be challenging visitors to a Keepie Uppie competition, and there will be crafts and face-painting with Bounce Theatre.

Keeping the creative juices flowing and feeding the crowd, visitors can enjoy some serious hotdogs from Oh My Dog!, try sweet and savoury delights from Queen of the Crepes, freshly crafted gelato from Gelato Cremoso, and bold, punchy, and unforgettable bites from Oh Babu, inspired by Delhi street food.

For Wandsworth, and everyone who has been involved in and enjoyed its year as London Borough of Culture, this may be the finale event, but it signals how culture will continue to be valued and enjoyed across the borough in the future - The Beat Goes On.