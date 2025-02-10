WE ARE UKRANIANS. THREE YEARS OF RESILIENCE Comes to the London Palladium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We Are Ukrainians is a global concert tour to express gratitude to international partners who support Ukraine during the war. The concert We Are Ukrainians. Three Years of Resilience organised by the Ukrainian Peace Committee, will take place on February 24, 2025, at The London Palladium. This cultural event is a token of appreciation to the people of the United Kingdom, dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Hryhoriy Veryovka National Honoured Academic Ukrainian Folk Choir is the most famous and respected choir in Ukraine, which preserves and develops the traditions of Ukrainian folk singing. Founded in 1943 by the prominent composer and choral conductor Hryhoriy Veryovka, the choir unites a choral group, an orchestra of folk instruments and a dance ensemble. Its repertoire includes Ukrainian folk songs, works by international and Ukrainian composers, and sacred music. It is the only orchestra to perform the National Anthem of Ukraine at official state events, including presidential inaugurations and the annual opening of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Thanks to its high level of performance skills, the choir has become Ukraine's main cultural ambassador to the world. The choir has toured to more than 60 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, Poland, and China. The choir has also had the honour of performing at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and in front of Pope John Paul II in the Vatican.

The audience will see the living history of Ukraine through the prism of traditional music and dance in a modern multimedia show. The concert will also be attended by war heroes, soldiers who returned from captivity, as well as the absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, the Eurovision winner Jamala, Ukrainian singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, Mrs. Universe 2018 Julia Gershun, 11-year-old girl Alexandra Pascal - the future Paralympic champion who suffered from a rocket attack.

The humanitarian mission of the tour is to raise funds for prosthetics and rehabilitation of Ukrainians who lost their limbs due to the war. The treatment will take place at the Superhumans rehabilitation centre (https://superhumans.com/en/).

Sir Richard Branson said: ‘Like many of you, I admire Ukrainians for their bravery, resilience and indomitable spirit. The Ukrainian military is not only defending their independence and identity - their fight is our fight. We must do everything we can to help Ukraine and to support organisations like Superhumans to ensure that this war ends in victory.’

Howard Buffett, Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which supports the Superhumans Centre, added: ‘The bitter truth is that Ukraine will need advanced medical facilities to help veterans and civilians affected by this war now and in the future.’

This is more than a concert tour. It is a movement of solidarity, gratitude and hope. Through music, culture and collective action, we can change the situation in Ukraine and the world. Be part of this history event.

