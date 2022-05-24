WATCH: Bonobo Features 9,999-Pipe Organ To Close Royal Albert Hall's First Electronic Residency

Bonobo has performed his hit track "Otomo" with the 151-year old pipe organ at the Royal Albert Hall as he closed a five day residency at the historic venue.

Check out the video below!

A spontaneous collaboration with one of the Hall's Associate Artists, organist Anna Lapwood, the performance came about when Bonobo - AKA Simon Green - heard Anna practicing the night before, his band writing an organ part for her by the afternoon.

Simon Green said: "It was an incredible moment and a fitting end to the five night residency. Being able to incorporate the organ into the performance really connected the idea of where we all are and how an electronic show could fully integrate into the space of the Hall. I'm extremely grateful to have met Anna and her contribution to the performance was a truly live affirming experience!"

The Hall's pipe organ, known as the "Voice of Jupiter", was the largest instrument in the world when it was built. It has since been expanded to 9,999 pipes and marked its 150th anniversary last year along with the venue. Since 1871 it has been played by the likes of Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa, Anton Bruckner and Camille Saint-Saëns among others.

Anna Lapwood is an organist, conductor and broadcaster. She is currently Director of Music at Pembroke College, Cambridge - becoming the youngest person ever to hold the position, aged 21. In 2022 she joined saxophonist Jes Gillam, choreographer Corey Baker and poet LionHeart as one of the Hall's first Associate Artists - bringing younger artists and new collaborations to the venue.

"Otomo", from Bonobo's 2022 critically-acclaimed album Fragments, was co-produced by O'Flynn and featured a sample of the Bulgarian choir 100 Kaba-Gaidi. Born first out of fragments of ideas and experimentation, the album ultimately was fused together in a burst of creativity fuelled by both collaboration and Simon's escape into the wild.

The Royal Albert Hall is marking its 150th anniversary in 2021-22 with a series of landmark headline artists, new commissions and special projects. The Hall is recovering from its first closure since World War Two, with over £70m lost income and £20m debut.