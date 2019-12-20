VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for THE HISTORY BOYS at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has today revealed the first teaser trailer for the upcoming in-house production of Alan Bennett's THE HISTORY BOYS from 7 - 22 February 2020.

Filming took place at Thorns Collegiate Academy in Brierley Hill. The school hosted the cast for two days as filming took place in various locations throughout the school. The filmed sections will form part of the production's scenic design and the trailer is a first look at the production.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has involved the local community in all its recent in-house productions. The Grand's aim is to positively affect as many people through theatre. Together with Thorns, 30 students were given the opportunity to appear in the filmed sections of the show and the trailer, giving them a taste of a professional film set and working with a film crew, director Jack Ryder and a professional cast of actors.

The full cast for THE HISTORY BOYS features Ian Redford will play Hector, Jeffrey Holland as Headmaster, Victoria Carling as Mrs Lintott and Lee Comley as Irwin.

The cast is completed by Thomas Grant as Posner, Jordan Scowen as Dakin, Frazer Hadfield as Scripps, Joe Wiltshire Smith as Rudge, James Schofield as Lockwood, Arun Bassi as Akthar, Dominic Treacy as Timms and Adonis Jenieco as Crowther.

Ian Redford is known for his TV roles including Keith Appleyard in Coronation Street and Ken Raynor in BBC's EastEnders. He has an extensive stage career. Jeffrey Holland played Danny in the Grand Theatre's 2017 production of Brassed Off and later this year will star in the theatre's upcoming pantomime Dick Whittington as Alderman Fitzwarren. Victoria Carling is known for her role as Mrs Goodman in The 4 O'clock Club for BBC. Her many TV appearances include Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders and her stage credits include Dancing At Lughnasa, Noises Off and Romeo & Juliet. Lee Comley was recently seen in Years And Years for BBC/HBO and can currently be seen presenting for ITV News Central across the Midlands.

Tickets for THE HISTORY BOYS from 7 - 22 February are on sale now online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You