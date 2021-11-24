Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For the Royal Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

Performances run at the Royal Opera House now through 8 January 2022.

Nov. 24, 2021  

The Nutcracker has long been one of the most delightful ways to discover the enchantment of ballet and makes for a sparkling festive treat for the whole family.

Book your tickets at https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/the-nutcracker-by-peter-wright-dates.

Tchaikovsky's much-loved music is matched to a story of magic on Christmas Eve, and the journey of Clara and her Nutcracker to the Land of Sweets brings with it some of the most familiar of all ballet moments. Peter Wright's gorgeous production for The Royal Ballet keeps true to the spirit of this Russian ballet classic, and the many solo roles and ensembles show the world-class skills of the Company at its best.

VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For the Royal Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER
Click Here to Watch the Video!


