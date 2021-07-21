VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For the Royal Opera House's Jette Parker Young Artists Summer Performance

The Jette Parker Young Artists Summer Performance is available to watch via ROH Stream from 23 July.

Celebrate the Royal Opera House's Jette Parker Young Artists as they draw their year to a close with the annual summer performance. Spot stars of the future and enjoy a showcase of musical and creative works from the company's singers, conductors and stage directors and répétiteurs.

Watch an all new trailer below!

The Jette Parker Young Artists Summer Performance is a chance to discover the stars of tomorrow. Available to watch or share for £10. This performance will be available to watch from 7pm BST on Friday 23 July until 22 August 2021. Learn more and preorder at https://stream.roh.org.uk/products/jette-parker-young-artists-summer-performance.