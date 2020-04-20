VIDEO: Royal Ballet Dancers Share How They Train While at Home

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While London's Royal Opera House and Royal Ballet has suspended performances due to the current health crisis, their dancers are continuing to find ways to train while at home!

CNN has shared a video of Royal Ballet dancers Melissa Hamilton, Vadim Muntagirov and Anna Rose O'Sullivan continuing to work on their dance training while stuck indoors, in order to keep their skills sharp and ready to get back on stage.

Check out the video HERE!





