VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For The Royal Ballet's ANEMOI
The video also includes interviews with Valentino and designer Jean-Marc Puissant.
Join The Royal Ballet in rehearsal as they rehearse choreographer and First Soloist Valentino Zucchetti's ballet Anemoi ahead of its world premiere.
Developed from Zucchetti's short work Scherzo (nominated for a Sky Arts Award and a Critics' Circle Dance Award), Anemoi brings together the sumptuous music of Rachmaninov with Greek mythology and soaring choreography. Hosted by Chloe Miller Smith, this Insight features live rehearsal interspersed with interviews with Valentino and designer Jean-Marc Puissant.
Featured in the event:
Chloe Miller Smith, Presenter
Valentino Zucchetti, Choreographer
Jean-Marc Puissant, designer
Kevin O'Hare, Director of the Royal Ballet
Gary Avis, Senior Ballet Master
Daichi Ikarashi, Aud Jebsen Young Dancer
Sumina Sasaki, Artist Of The Royal Ballet
David Donnelly, First Artist Of The Royal Ballet
Hanna Park, Aud Jebsen Young Dancer