VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For The Royal Ballet's ANEMOI

Join The Royal Ballet in rehearsal as they rehearse choreographer and First Soloist Valentino Zucchetti's ballet Anemoi ahead of its world premiere.

Developed from Zucchetti's short work Scherzo (nominated for a Sky Arts Award and a Critics' Circle Dance Award), Anemoi brings together the sumptuous music of Rachmaninov with Greek mythology and soaring choreography. Hosted by Chloe Miller Smith, this Insight features live rehearsal interspersed with interviews with Valentino and designer Jean-Marc Puissant.

Featured in the event:

Chloe Miller Smith, Presenter

Valentino Zucchetti, Choreographer

Jean-Marc Puissant, designer

Kevin O'Hare, Director of the Royal Ballet

Gary Avis, Senior Ballet Master

Daichi Ikarashi, Aud Jebsen Young Dancer

Sumina Sasaki, Artist Of The Royal Ballet

David Donnelly, First Artist Of The Royal Ballet

Hanna Park, Aud Jebsen Young Dancer