Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse

Performances run 5 September - 15 October, 2022.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

All new rehearsal video has been released for HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse. Check out the video by Callum Heinrich below!

Performances run 5 September - 15 October, 2022. The production stars Elijah Ferreira (Best Performer in a Musical Stage Debut Nominee for 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' at Leeds Playhouse) and Jade Johnson.

Jass and Finn have survived the apocalypse - but can their relationship take the strain? What do you do when the last person on earth no longer floats your boat?

From the team who brought you the smash-hit Anyone Can Whistle, Help! We Are Still Alive is a hilarious, gig-style queer, comedy musical about keeping the romance alive when everything else is dead as a doornail.

It's 28 Days Later meets When Harry Met Sally with catchy and heart-breaking songs.

For every BAND A ticket purchased during the show's first two weeks, a tree will be planted.

VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse
Click Here to Watch the Video!play





More Hot Stories For You


Florence Espeut-Nickless' DESTINY Heads on Tour This AutumnFlorence Espeut-Nickless' DESTINY Heads on Tour This Autumn
September 2, 2022

Fresh from an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, DESTINY by Florence Espeut-Nickless (The Odyssey, National Theatre Public Arts programme) now embarks on a UK tour.  Written and performed by Espeut-Nickless’, the monologue follows the story of a teenage girl growing up on a rural council estate. After a big night out takes a turn for the worst, Destiny’s life spirals out of control as she desperately tries to learn how to love and be loved. 
Birmingham Hippodrome Announces Upcoming Productions For 2023; SIX, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and More!Birmingham Hippodrome Announces Upcoming Productions For 2023; SIX, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and More!
September 2, 2022

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a line-up of new productions for 2023 including a stellar line up of West End and Broadway smash-hit musicals.
London Theatre Runway Announces Associates Course Autumn TermLondon Theatre Runway Announces Associates Course Autumn Term
September 2, 2022

London Theatre Runway will once again be returning to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for their upcoming Autumn term of their Associates Course!
The Royal Opera House and Britten Pears Arts Announces Full Cast for THE RAPE OF LUCRETIAThe Royal Opera House and Britten Pears Arts Announces Full Cast for THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA
September 1, 2022

The Royal Opera House and Britten Pears Arts has announced full casting details for The Rape of Lucretia. This new staging of Benjamin Britten's unsparing chamber opera opens at Snape Maltings, Suffolk as part of its Britten Weekend on 29 and 30 October, before this new production is on stage at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House from 13-22 November.  
DIDO'S BAR Begins Rehearsals in London's Royal DocksDIDO'S BAR Begins Rehearsals in London's Royal Docks
September 1, 2022

Rehearsals have begun for Dido's Bar, a new immersive theatre and music production opening at The Factory, a creative facility in London's historic Royal Docks on 23 September (press night 28 September) before touring to Manchester, Leicester, Portsmouth, and Oxford.