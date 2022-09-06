Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at 'Village By The Sea' from FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL 

The show began its UK & Ireland Tour on 1 September 2022 at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Below, check out an all new music video of Parisa Shahmir singing 'Village By The Sea', a new song written for FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL by James Findlay, who is also co-musical director and musician in the production.

Following a highly successful, sold-out season at the Hall for Cornwall, the world premiere production of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL began its UK & Ireland Tour on 1 September 2022 at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Starring James Gaddas as Jim, Parisa Shahmir as Alwyn, Robert Duncan as Jago, Susan Penhaligon as Maggie, Anton Stephans as Leadville, Jason Langley as Danny, Dan Buckley as Rowan, Dakota Starr as Ben, Pete Gallagher as Wiggie, Hadrian Delacey as Archie, Fia Houston-Hamilton as Lea, Hazel Monaghan as Sally, John O'Mahony as Eddy, Louisa Beadel as Morwenna, Beccy Hurst as Grace and James William-Pattison as Owen. With musicians Hazel Askew, Mel Biggs and Alfie Gidley and ensemble cast Hazel Simmons, Janet Mooney, Dominic Brewer and Martin Carroll.


FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, Fisherman's Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life. When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Packed with sea shanties, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole and musical direction by James Findlay.

VIDEO: First Look at 'Village By The Sea' from FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL 
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards


From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: First Look at 'Village By The Sea' from FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL VIDEO: First Look at 'Village By The Sea' from FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL 
September 6, 2022

Check out an all new music video of Parisa Shahmir singing ‘Village By The Sea’, a new song written for  FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL by James Findlay, who is also co-musical director and musician in the production.
VIDEO: Cyndi Lauper Opens Up About the Legacy of KINKY BOOTSVIDEO: Cyndi Lauper Opens Up About the Legacy of KINKY BOOTS
September 3, 2022

Just last week, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter, performer and activist Cyndi Lauper celebrated the return of her Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, which is now running off-Broadway at Stage 42. In this video, watch as she chats more about the show's triumphant return to the New York City stage!
VIDEO: SIX's Boleyn Tour Queens Get Ready to Hit the RoadVIDEO: SIX's Boleyn Tour Queens Get Ready to Hit the Road
September 2, 2022

The 'Boleyn Tour' of SIX is set to launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20. The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow. In this video, watch as the company catches up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as they get ready to hit the road!
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For FOR COLORED BOYZ at the Fulton TheatrePhotos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For FOR COLORED BOYZ at the Fulton Theatre
September 1, 2022

Get a first look inside the rehearsal room for the world premiere of Bryan-Keyth Wilson’s FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom aint enuff, which begins previews September 6-7 before an official opening September 8 at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. Check out the photos and video here!
Photos & Video: First Look at MY BROTHER LANGSTON World Premiere at Black Ensemble TheaterPhotos & Video: First Look at MY BROTHER LANGSTON World Premiere at Black Ensemble Theater
August 30, 2022

Black Ensemble Theater’s is continueing the 2022 Season of Excellence: The Season of Healing and Joy with the world premiere of My Brother Langston, written and directed by Rueben D. Echoles, The production runs August 13-September 18, 2022. Get a first look at photos and video here!