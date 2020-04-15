VIDEO: Comedy Duo Zach & Viggo Generate Online Content

Norwegian-American comedy duo Zach & Viggo were in the middle of pitching a sketch series that's been shelved indefinitely, so the duo has posted a bunch of videos online.

Zach & Viggo is an award-winning, Norwegian-American double act created by Gaulier-grdautes, Zach Zucker and Viggo Venn. Collectively they have toured eight original shows across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, in cities such as New York, Chicago, Toronto, LA, London, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Prague, Amsterdam, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Mumbai, at festivals and venues such as Just For Laughs, Glastonbury, Edinburgh Fringe, Second City, UCB Theatre, Comedy Central, Latitude and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, among others.

Together they have sold out back-to-back seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, won Best Comedy Awards at Brighton and Adelaide Fringe, and were the Guardian'sTop Comedy Pick in Edinburgh in 2016.

Zach Zucker is an award-winning performer and producer based in Los Angeles. He is the creator of the independent production company, Stamptown, which has produced over 35 individual tours and seasons. His latest solo show Jack Tucker won the Comedian's Comedian Award at the 2020 Chortle Awards, was in the middle of a UK tour with Phil Mcintyre Entertainments before it's cancellation due to COVID-19, and was featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Times, Metro and Evening Standard. He runs and hosts the late-night, variety show Stamptown Comedy Night, and has taught clown workshops at The Groundlings, UCB Theatre, and Second City.

VIGGO VENN BIOHailing from the forests of Norway, Viggo is an award-winnging clown based in London and Oslo. His debut solo show Viggo Venn: Pepito was nominated for Best Comedy at Brighton Fringe and Fringe World in Perth, while his second solo show Viggo The Viking sold out runs in London, Edinburgh, Oslo and Los Angeles. A former champion of Norwegian Theatre Sports, Viggo has taught clown workshops in the US, Europe and Australia, and created the comedy club Standup Kristiansand in Norway.





