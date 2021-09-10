Unicorn Theatre Announces Three More Shows As Part Of Their Reopening Season

Unicorn Theatre has announced three more shows as part of their reopening season. They are as follows.

When This Is Over

Writer and Director Ned Glasier

Designer Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey

Lighting Designer Jai Morjaria

Composer & Sound Designer Nicola T. Chang

Dramaturg Nic Wass

Wednesday 27 to Saturday 30 October 2021

PRESS NIGHT: THURSDAY 28 October at 7PM

Socially distanced performance: Tuesday 27October 7pm

"Does anyone really know where their story starts? Do you? Maybe it only really starts when you tell it. Maybe it's starting right now."

Hopeful, energetic and urgent, When This Is Over is a new performance created with seven members of Company Theatre, all aged 14 - 18. The show will premiere at the Unicorn for six performances only, over October half term.

While being part of a young generation grappling with the global crisis, the cast share with us the extraordinary, funny and sometimes embarrassing small moments that make up a life - from childhood pasts, to the impossible imagined hope of what is to come.

Created and performed by Kezia Adewale, Bailey Charalambous, Shilton Freeman, Mackenzie Gardiner, Shyhiem Hossain-Heath, Allegresse Kabuya and Love Omolola.

Based in north London, Company Three is one of the UK's leading youth theatres creating work through long-term, intensive collaboration between young people (aged 11-19) and professional theatre-makers. They give teenagers the power to tell their own stories and make their own change; to be listened to, understood, and celebrated. Their practice is developed through deep-rooted relationships locally and shared practice globally to impact teenagers everywhere. Age guide: for everyone aged 11

Duration: Approx 60mins

For further information, visit companythree.co.uk

Scrunch

Created by Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis

Set & Costume Design by Jennifer Taillefer for the Unicorn Theatre

Performed by Kevin Lewis

Friday 26 November to Wednesday 22 December

It's Baby's First Christmas.

There's snow on the ground and lights in the tree, then scrunch, scrunch, scrunch... footsteps on the path - who can it be?

Ding, dong. Doorbell rings and there's a present for baby, not to be opened until Christmas Day. The paper's exciting - scrunch it, rumple it, crumple it... what can it be?!

This gorgeous, sensory show from the makers of our highly successful, long-running Baby Show returns to delight babies and parents alike this festive season.

As you sit together in our cosy space, socially distanced with your family, share in your baby's excitement at the building anticipation of Christmas Day and all things present-related - including the very best bit: crumpling, rumpling and scrunching that wrapping paper!

A very special festive show for the Unicorn's youngest audiences

Scrunch was originally commissioned by the Unicorn and Theatr Iolo

Age guide: 6-18 months.

Duration: 40 mins including 15 mins play.

Marvin's Binoculars

by Justin Audibert

Based on an original idea by Samuel Wyer and Justin Audibert

Directed by Hannah Quigley

Wednesday 1 June to Sunday 3 July 2022

PRESS NIGHT: WEDNESDAY 8 JUNE AT 7PM

Marvin loves exploring all the parks around his home in London and finding birds, bugs and animals. On his ninth birthday he's overjoyed - his very own pair of grown up, pro binoculars! But then something terrible happens: he loses them, and to get them back, he must face the intimidating park warden.

Join Marvin as he discovers wildlife and friendship in the most unlikely places. Touching on themes of racial prejudice and overcoming grief, Marvin's Binoculars is a highly engaging and vibrant show that will inspire children to explore the outdoors in their local green spaces.

This production follows the hugely successful digital incarnation of the show, which was produced as part of Unicorn Online and streamed for free in partnership with the Guardian in June earlier this year. As part of Black History month in October, audiences will be given an opportunity to view it again alongside the hugely successful Anansi the Spider Re-spun.

For ages 6 - 11

Relaxed performances: Fri 17 June 10.30am, Sat 18 June 2.30pm, Wed 29 June 11am

Captioned performance: Wed 22 June, 11am