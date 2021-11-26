Tickets Go On Sale For INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at Southwark Playhouse's the Little

Tickets go on sale today for Rosie Day's debut play Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon at Southwark Playhouse's the Little, which will open on 9 February 2022 running until 5 March, with press night on 10 February. Rosie Day will also star in Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon which is directed by Georgie Staight and features voice overs from Maxine Peake.

Miss-trusted. Miss-treated. Miss you. Welcome to a miss-spent youth. Eileen's sister just died while eating a Yorkshire pudding. Ironic as she rarely eats; well, ate. Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a call to arms for young women everywhere, and questions why society isn't watching out for our girls as they navigate fading friendships, f**ked up families and forging a trail through adolescence.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon had a sell-out preview run at the Old Red Lion Theatre in February 2020, and subsequent performances at the Barn Theatre's first Summer outdoor theatre festival, BarnFest in August 2020.

Rosie Day said, "I'm so delighted to be bringing Teenage Armageddon to Southwark Playhouse, we wanted to put teenage girls at the forefront of British theatre but also create an experience that audience members of all ages could relate to, enjoy and hopefully come away feeling empowered.''

In October, Day's debut book Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon a nonfiction guide for teenage girls to survive and thrive in their adolescence was published by leading publisher Hachette.

Screen International Star of Tomorrow, and Instyle BAFTA Rising Star, Rosie Day's stage credits include Again and The Girl Who Fell, both at Trafalgar Studios, Spur of the Moment at Royal Court, Velocity at Finborough Theatre, My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid) at The Bunker Theatre, and A Winter's Tale at the National Theatre. Her extensive film credits include All Roads Lead to Rome alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Down A Dark Hall with Uma Thurman, as well as Baby, Indigo Valley, The Seasoning House, the BAFTA nominated short film Good Night, upcoming comedy Real Love with Sian Clifford and Russell Tobey, and the recently announced Beatles Biopic Midas Man in which she will star as Cilla Black. Amongst her many TV credits Day has starred in the Golden Globe nominated Outlander, as well as Living The Dream and Urban Myths both for Sky, Good Omens for BBC and Prime Suspect 1973 for ITV.

Theatre director Georgie Staight's work focuses on developing the most exciting new voices across the UK. Staight's credits include A Christmas Carol and D-Day75 for the Watermill Theatre, Queen Mab at Iris Theatre, Chutney at the Bunker, Into the Numbers and Dubailand for Finborough Theatre, White Light at the Arcola, and Roosting for the Park Theatre. She is Joint Artistic Director of Flux Theatre. She is also an associate artist at The Watermill.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is produced by Zoe Weldon and Katy Galloway who along with Rosie Day and Georgie Staight make up the Teenage Armageddon Collective.



LISTINGS INFORMATION - Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon at the Southwark Playhouse - The Little

Dates: 9 February - 5 March 2022

Performances: Monday- Saturday 8pm. Press Night 10 February at 8pm. Matinee's Tuesday and Saturday at 3.30pm

Venue: Southwark Playhouse, 77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD

Tickets: £14-£22

BOOKING INFORMATION

Box Office: 020 7407 023

Online https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/the-little/instructions-for-a-teenage-armageddon/

Running Time: 75 minutes, no interval

Southwark Playhouse Covid-19 safety measures: https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/about/updates/

TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON COLLECTIVE

The Teenage Armageddon Collective comprises the team behind Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon - producers Zoe Weldon and Katy Galloway, Rosie Day who has written and stars in the production, and director Georgie Staight.

Zoe Weldon

Zoe Weldon is a freelance Theatre Producer concurrently working at the King's Head Theatre as an Associate Producer.

With a passion for Off-West End theatre Weldon's producing credits include Tender Napalm at Kings Head Theatre, Mum for Playground Theatre, JEW...ish at the Edinburgh Fringe, and subsequent sell-out run at King's Head Theatre, Cassie & the Lights for Vaults Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Chutney at the Bunker Theatre, SNAPSHOT at the Hope Theatre and Mind the Gap, also at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Prior to this she has worked for production companies including Sonia Friedman Productions, Bill Kenwright Productions and The Ambassador Theatre Group.

Katy Galloway

Katy Galloway Productions was formed in 2021 by independent theatre producer, Katy Galloway.

Recent productions as Associate Producer include The Last Five Years at Garrick Theatre, Wonderville Magic and Illusion at the Palace Theatre, Treason the Musical for Cadogan Hall/Online, One Jewish Boy for Trafalgar Studios, and Fringe First Award winning play, Bobby and Amy at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Katy has also worked in producing and general management roles with companies such as DEM Productions and Chalk Line Theatre. She is currently working at Mark Rubinstein Ltd as Stage One Trainee Producer / Production Assistant on TINA and multiple other projects

Rosie Day

Georgie Staight

