Theatre And Dance At Wayne Presents TRIVØYA GOLD – A STORY OF DEATH, NATIONALISM, AND OLYMPIC CURLING

The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, a program within the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University presents Trivøya Gold, a new musical with book and lyrics by Alana Jacoby and music by Scotty Arnold.

Trivøya Gold will take place as an online, digital presentation. Performers will be streaming live, individually, during the performances, and pre-recorded pieces will also be shown. Digital performances will take place on April 30 and May 1 at 7:00 pm and May 2 at 1:00 pm.

Trivøya Gold is a story ofa??death, nationalism, and Olympic Curling. In Trivøya, a small island off the coast of Norway, it is so cold that corpses don't decompose. As a result, death is banned on the small island. Aching to die in their homes, the Trivøyan citizens demand independent rule and will be given it if they can win an Olympic gold medal in curling.

In the words of Trivøya Gold's composer Scotty Arnold and lyricist Alana Jacoby, "Trivøya Gold is a mix of Urinetown & the Mighty Ducks. In the beginning, we thought it was a story about teamwork and family, but working on the show during the pandemic has drawn out some of its other themes, especially the danger of blind nationalism. One thing we love about theater, in general, is how one show can take on a variety of meanings over time, depending on when, where, how, and by whom it's being staged. It's been an absolute joy to watch the amazing students, faculty, and staff of Wayne State bringa??Trivøya Golda??to life over the past year, and to see them work with ingenuity and creativity to turn the challenges of the past year into opportunities."

Featuring songs such as, "Trivøya Cold", "The Birthday Curl", and "Sweeping the Nation", Trivøya Gold keeps things light and silly while approaching a high-stakes storyline. Trivøya Gold's jokes and puns are not reserved for its song titles; each character in Trivøya Gold is named after a piece of IKEA furniture!

Trivøya Gold is being produced by the Motor City Cabaret, a touring musical theatre company from Wayne State University. In prior years, Motor City Cabaret has brought a unique musical revue to schools each year with the goal of creating awareness and appreciation of the art of theatre and dance. However, during this academic year and current Covid-19 restrictions, Motor City Cabaret is engaging in digital theatre in order to bring Trivøya Gold to life onscreen.

Tickets for each of the three digital performances can be purchased online by visiting the department's website, TheatreAndDanceAtWayne.com, or by calling the Box Office at 313-577-2972.