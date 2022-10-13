Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Voice Of Black Opera Competition Set For December

Each will be vying for the chance to be one of the five who will progress to the competition Final at Birmingham Town Hall on Monday 5 December, 2022.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

The Voice Of Black Opera Competition Set For December

Black British Classical Foundation has announced the 12 singers selected from around the world who will be in Birmingham next month for intensive preparations for The Voice of Black Opera (VOBO) Semifinals on 24 and 25 November, 2022. Each will be vying for the chance to be one of the five who will progress to the competition Final at Birmingham Town Hall on Monday 5 December, 2022.

As well as competing for coveted prizes, the dozen semifinalists chosen via video auditions open to Black and South Asian singers from Commonwealth countries, will also have opportunities to take part in professional development workshops and a masterclass.

The VOBO semifinalists, along with voice type and nationality, are: Natasha Agarwal - soprano (British Indian), Neil Balfour - bass-baritone (Scottish Indian), Rachel Duckett - soprano (British), Chantelle Grant - mezzo-soprano (Canadian), Christian Joel - tenor (Trinidadian), Thando Mjandana - tenor (South African), Yolisa Ngwexana - soprano (South African), John Onosolease - baritone (Nigerian), Isabelle Peters - soprano (British), Samkelisiwe Sitshinga - soprano (South African), Shanice Skinner - soprano (Canadian) and Suzanne Taffot - soprano (Canadian-Cameroonian).

Judges for the Semifinals are Russell Moreton (Head of Music and Casting, Welsh National Opera), Stephan Meier (Artistic Director, Birmingham Contemporary Music Group), Shirley Thompson (composer) and Patricia Rozario (soprano and Professor at Royal College of Music).

The five singers chosen to compete at the Final at Birmingham Town Hall will be accompanied by the Welsh National Opera (WNO) Orchestra, conducted by Matthew Kofi Waldren.

At the Final, each singer's repertoire must include a performance of at least one contemporary song or aria by a Black or South Asian composer and finalists will also perform a duet with a leading opera singer.

Two prizes will be awarded at the Final.

The Sir Willard White Trophy - The winner will be awarded £10,000, repertoire coaching with music staff of Welsh National Opera, and a concert appearance with the WNO Orchestra

The Samuel Coleridge Taylor Award - The recipient will receive £5,000 and three performances of a specifically commissioned new work from Daniel Kidane for voice and ensemble with The Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.


Both winners will be presented with trophies created by internationally acclaimed potter Dame Magdalene A.N. Odundo.

Each finalist will be fitted with a bespoke fashion item, designed by students of Birmingham City University (BCU) School of Fashion & Textiles, to wear at the Final. Bespoke jewellery will also be made for the singers by students of the BCU Birmingham School of Jewellery.

The Chair of the judging panel for the Final will be internationally renowned tenor and composer Tom Randle. He will be joined by Aidan Lang - General Director of Welsh National Opera, Stephan Meier - Artistic Director of Birmingham Contemporary Music Group, Jean Ronald La Fond - tenor and vocal coach, Philip Herbert - composer, Rupert Christiansen - writer and critic, and Odaline de la Martinez - composer and conductor.

The Voice of Black Opera Competition is organised by Black British Classical Foundation in collaboration with Welsh National Opera, to showcase the finest Black and South Asian singers as they launch international operatic careers.

The first Voice of Black Opera competition was held in 2008 and helped launch the careers of winners Elizabeth Llewellyn, Peter Braithwaite and Nadine Benjamin. From this year the relaunched competition will be held biannually, and should become a much-anticipated highlight of the international cultural calendar.

Vincent Osborne, Founder and Artistic Director, says: "There is an embarrassment of riches and talent within our communities of colour, just waiting for opportunities and the right platform to be heard and seen. Voice Of Black Opera is the vehicle to drive the winners to become household names and in-demand at concert halls and opera houses throughout the world."


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGEDPhotos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
October 13, 2022

On Wednesday 12 October, The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios launched their new exhibition ‘CAGED’. See photos here!
Almog Pail, Simon Kane, Imogen Kinglsey-Smith, Jane Quinn, and More Will Lead LOVE GODDESS The Rita Hayworth Musical at The CockpitAlmog Pail, Simon Kane, Imogen Kinglsey-Smith, Jane Quinn, and More Will Lead LOVE GODDESS The Rita Hayworth Musical at The Cockpit
October 13, 2022

Final casting has been announced for the world premiere of 'LOVE GODDESS, the Rita Hayworth Musical' at The Cockpit, London from 18 November to 23 December.
Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023
October 13, 2022

MRC Presents has announced that Bowie Experience, its highly successful touring theatre show, will play London's historic Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 28 February 2023.
The Voice Of Black Opera Competition Set For DecemberThe Voice Of Black Opera Competition Set For December
October 13, 2022

Black British Classical Foundation has announced the 12 singers selected from around the world who will be in Birmingham next month for intensive preparations for The Voice of Black Opera (VOBO) Semifinals on 24 and 25 November, 2022. Each will be vying for the chance to be one of the five who will progress to the competition Final at Birmingham Town Hall on Monday 5 December, 2022.
The Elixir Festival Comes To Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Next WeekThe Elixir Festival Comes To Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Next Week
October 13, 2022

Sadler's Wells Digital Stage's newest programme sheds light on creative ageing with two Sadler's Wells productions including a documentary featuring iconic Germaine Acogny and celebrated Pina Bausch dancer Malou Airaudo – a founding member of Pina Bausch's Tanztheater Wuppertal in 1973. The two artists developed common ground[s], a new duet co-produced by Sadler's Wells, currently on tour. 