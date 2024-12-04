The Vivienne and Charlie Brooks Add Additional Dates in the UK Tour of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Further dates have been set for The Vivienne and Charlie Brooks as The Childcatcher in the new production of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, currently touring the UK.

The Vivienne, who currently performs in the role, will play The Childcatcher at The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (18 February – 1 March 2025), Birmingham Hippodrome (4 – 9 March 2025), Palace Theatre, Manchester (11 – 16 March 2025), and Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth (19 –23 March 2025).

Charlie Brooks will then return to the role, performing at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (1 – 12 April 2025), Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff (15 – 19 April 2025), Sunderland Empire (22 – 27 April 2025), Bristol Hippodrome (29 April – 4 May 2025) and Theatre Royal, Plymouth (6 – 10 May 2025).

The Vivienne and Charlie Brooks will perform alongside Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts, Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker. The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

The roles of Jeremy and Jemima Potts will be shared by Charlie Banks, Melody Caruana, Gracie Cochrane, Isla Ithier, Charlie McGuire, Lara Simon, Huxley Syers and Roshan Thomson.

The Vivienne is an actor, singer, and comedian, known for being crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and subsequently appeared in the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. The Vivienne recently appeared as The Wicked Witch of the West in the UK tour of The Wizard of Oz, and at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End. Her film credits include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and TV credits include Emmerdale. In 2023, The Vivienne was a finalist in the UK series of Dancing on Ice, finishing in third place.

Charlie Brooks is a seasoned actor with a long list of television and theatre credits to her name. Charlie is well known for playing the iconic role of Janine in BBC’s EastEnders, for which she won several British Soap awards. Her other television credits include BBC’s Bleak House, alongside Carey Mulligan and Gillian Anderson, ITV’s Wired, starring Sacha Dhawan and Jodie Whittaker, and Channel 5’s crime thriller Lie With Me, which was nominated for Best Television Script at the Australian Writers Guild awards. She has also recently wrapped on a major recurring role in ITV’s Broken News directed by Lewis Arnold and written by Jack Thorne. On stage, Charlie most recently played the role of Ursula in the National Theatre’s West End run of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. Charlie’s other theatre credits include leading roles in All in a Row at the Southwark Playhouse, Monogamy at the Park Theatre, Beautiful Thing at the Arts Theatre (West End) and Blanche Dubois in A Streetcar Named Desire at Curve, Leicester.

Ore Oduba was most recently seen as Happy Man/Mr Thompson in the UK and Ireland tour of Pretty Woman. His previous theatre credits include Brad Majors in the West End and UK tour of the 50th anniversary production of The Rocky Horror Show, Aaron Fox in Curtains on tour and in the West End, and Teen Angel in Grease on a UK tour. Ore was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2016 and more recently made it to the final of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Liam Fox is probably best known for playing the role of Dan Spencer in ITV’s Emmerdale, where he featured in more than a thousand episodes. His many other TV credits include Stephen Poliakoff’s Dancing on the Edge, Cold Feet, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Clocking Off, A Touch of Frost, Always and Everyone, At Home with the Braithwaites and Dinnerladies. His many theatre credits include The Collector and Tuesday’s Class, both at The Lowry Studio and Iron at Manchester’s Royal Exchange.

Ellie Nunn’s many theatre credits include Identical at Nottingham Playhouse, the UK tour of Posh, Shakespeare in Love at the Noel Coward Theare, Twelfth Night at Leicester Square Theatre, The Game of Love and Chance and Daughter in Law, both at the Arcola Theatre, Honk! at the Union Theatre and on tour and Gatsby at the Arts Theatre.

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

This new production is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, Sound design by Gareth Tucker, Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.

In CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.

Tour Dates and Cast Schedule

TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 29 DECEMBER

Opera House, Blackpool

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts.

The Vivienne as The Childcatcher.

TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 1 MARCH 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/

Callum Train as Caractacus Potts.

The Vivienne as The Childcatcher.

TUESDAY 4 – SUNDAY 9 MARCH 2025

Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts.

The Vivienne as The Childcatcher.

TUESDAY 11 – SUNDAY 16 MARCH 2025

Palace Theatre, Manchester

www.atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester

Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts.

The Vivienne as The Childcatcher.

WEDNESDAY 19 – SUNDAY 23 MARCH 2025

Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts.

The Vivienne as The Childcatcher.

TUESDAY 1 APRIL - SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

https://marlowetheatre.com

Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts.

Charlie Brooks as The Childcatcher.

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

www.wmc.org.uk

Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts.

Charlie Brooks as The Childcatcher.

TUESDAY 22 – SUNDAY 27 APRIL 2025

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire/

Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts.

Charlie Brooks as The Childcatcher.

TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SUNDAY 4 MAY 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgticket.com/bristol-hippodrome

Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts.

Charlie Brooks as The Childcatcher.

TUESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 10 MAY 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts.

Charlie Brooks as The Childcatche

