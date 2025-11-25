The Temptations & Four Tops Set 2026 UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Four years after their last UK appearance, soul legends The Temptations and The Four Tops will return to the UK for a short co-headlining tour in June and July. The tour culminates in a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 3rd July. Tickets are available from ticketline.co.uk or venue box offices. They go on sale at 9 am Friday, 28th November.

The group will perform an evening of Top 40 hits and Number One singles, including Reach Out I'll Be There, It's The Same Old Song, I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), My Girl, Get Ready and Papa Was A Rollin Stone, and many others.

Otis Williams said, "I always, always love coming to the UK. I think of it as my second home. The people here make us feel so at home. They love and appreciate the music and they have always strongly supported us. They are so loyal and dedicated. What's not to love about coming to the UK."

The Temptations and Four Tops UK Tour Dates 2026

30th June Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

1st July Bournemouth International Centre

3rd July London Royal Albert Hall

About The Temptations

The Temptations are an influential vocal group known for their harmonies, choreography, and genre-defining soul hits. Led by founding member Dr. Otis Williams, the group continues to perform across the globe.

Formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1961, The Temptations' original line-up featured Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams, and Elbridge Al Bryant. After Bryant was replaced by David Ruffin in 1964, the group solidified what would become known as the Classic Five.Their breakthrough came with the Smokey Robinson-penned hit My Girl, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965 and became their signature song.

Throughout the 1960s and early 1970s, The Temptations remained on the charts with a string of hits, including Ain't Too Proud to Beg, I Wish It Would Rain, and Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me). They later embraced Psychedelic Funk with tracks like Cloud Nine, Psychedelic Shack, Papa Was a Rollin Stone, and Ball Of Confusion.

The Temptations have earned numerous accolades, including induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, multiple Grammy Awards, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Now, The Temptations are led by founder member Otis Williams, in his 64th year with the group, and are joined by Ron Tyson, a member for 42 years, and Terry Weeks, currently in his third decade with the group, along with Tony Grant and Jawan M. Jackson.

About The Four Tops

The Four Tops originally came together as The Four Aims in 1953, comprising Levi Stubbs, Abdul Duke Fakir, Renaldo Obie Benson, and Lawrence Payton before changing to the world-famous Four Tops in 1956.

In 1963, they were discovered by Berry Gordy Jr. of Motown to record Jazz standards. Their big break came with Baby I Need Your Loving, a Top 20 hit, and their first in a string of 24 US Top 20 singles, including I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch), Reach Out I'll Be There, Bernadette, Walk Away Renee, and It's The Same Old Song.

The Four Tops were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and, in 2009, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award, amongst many other accolades.

Today, the group is led by long-time members Lawrence Payton Jr., son of founder member Lawrence Payton, alongside Theo Peoples, formerly of The Temptations, and Ronnie McNeir.