The Stylistics to Play UK Tour This October and November

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Soul group The Stylistics is set to return to the UK with a 23-date tour, opening at Cardiff's New Theatre on October 26th, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 9.00 am on Friday February 20th, 2026, here.

The Stylistics have become one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups of all time, achieving a run of 10 consecutive Top Ten hits in the early 1970s. The tour will feature a setlist consisting of their hits, including the Grammy-nominated classic ‘You Make Me Feel Brand New’, alongside favourites such as ‘Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love),’ ‘I’m Stone In Love With You,’ Let’s Put It All Together,’ ‘Sing Baby Sing,’ and ‘Rockin’ Roll Baby’ and more.

“We love returning to the UK and can’t wait to perform all our hits, bringing back great memories and having a great evening with you all,” said The Stylistics.

In 2025, The Stylistics released their new album ‘Falling In Love With My Girl,' which saw them collaborating with rock legends, as well as a hit single ’Yes I Will’ with Shania Twain.

2026 Tour Dates

OCTOBER

31- Cardiff, New Theatre

NOVEMBER

1- Salisbury City Hall

3 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

4 - Buxton Opera House

5 - Llandudno Venue Cymru

6 - Warrington Parr Hall

8 - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

9 - Isle Of White Shanklin Theatre

11 - Dublin Vicar Street

13 - Blackpool Grand

14 - Warners Hungerford

15 - Bournemouth Pavilion

16 - Torquay Princess Theatre

18 - Northampton Derngate

19 - Eastleigh Concorde Club

20 - Croydon Fairfield Halls

22 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

23 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

24 - Guildford G Live

26 - Stoke Victoria Hall

27 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

28 – Warners Bodelwyddan Castle