The Society for Theatre Research Book Prize Unveils New Administrators and Judges for 2026

The Society for Theatre Research has announced that Gary Naylor and Kevin Wilson will serve as joint administrators of the 2026 STR Theatre Book Prize, taking over from longtime administrator Howard Loxton. The 2026 Prize will be awarded to books on theatre published in 2025. Loxton received warm acknowledgement from the Society for more than twenty years of dedicated service.

Michael Burden, Chair of the Society for Theatre Research, said, “Howard, who has looked after the Book Prize for many years, has the united gratitude of the Society for its management. His has been a painstaking and exacting approach to the job, and it has flourished under his care.”

2026 JUDGES

The panel for the 2026 Prize will include playwright and director Dr John Godber OBE, critic Maryam Philpott, and producer Thomas Hopkins.

Dr John Godber OBE is a playwright and director whose work has been performed internationally. He served as Artistic Director of Hull Truck for 26 years and has received two BAFTAs, an Olivier Award, and eight LA Theatre Awards. His writing credits include Grange Hill with Anthony Minghella and Brookside with Sir Phil Redmond.

Maryam Philpott is a theatre critic with more than twelve years’ experience writing for The Reviews Hub. Her site Cultural Capital focuses on historical and contextual theatre criticism. She is the author of James Graham: State of the Nation Playwright, shortlisted for the 2025 STR Prize.

Thomas Hopkins is a theatre producer and general manager whose credits include Rose at the Ambassadors Theatre, This Bitter Earth at Soho Theatre West End, The Talented Mr Ripley, and Off-Broadway productions including Prince Faggot and Becoming Eve. He is a member of the League of Independent Producers, the Society of London Theatre, and a voting member of the Olivier Awards.

NEW JOINT ADMINISTRATORS

Gary Naylor has written on theatre, opera, and dance for BroadwayWorld since 2008 and for The Arts Desk since 2020. He previously served as Associate Dean at the University of the Arts London and writes regularly for theguardian.com. He was a judge for the 2025 Theatre Book Prize.

Kevin Wilson is a publicist whose agency, Kevin Wilson Public Relations, marks its 30th year in 2025. A former journalist, he has represented West End productions including SIX, The Kite Runner, The 39 Steps, Avenue Q, and The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas. He has provided PR support for high-profile figures such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patti LuPone, Joan Rivers, and John Travolta. Wilson judged the 2024 Theatre Book Prize.

ABOUT THE STR THEATRE BOOK PRIZE

Established in 1998 to mark the Society for Theatre Research’s Golden Jubilee, the Prize encourages the writing and publication of books on British-related theatre history and practice. The annual award recognizes the best book published in the previous year, as selected by an independent panel of judges drawn from theatre practitioners, critics, academics, and archivists.

All new works of original research first published in English are eligible, with the exception of play texts and studies of drama as literature. Recent winners include Straight Acting by Will Tosh, Out For Blood by Chris Adams, An Actor’s Life in 12 Productions by Oliver Ford Davies, Stirring Up Sheffield by Colin and Tedd George, and Black British Women’s Theatre by Nicola Abram.

Entries for books published in 2025 are now open. For full submission details, contact theatrebookprize@str.org.uk.