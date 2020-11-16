The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of THE TEMPEST

The streaming marks the final performance in the series, having covered 36 of Shakespeare's plays.

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's The Tempest. The streaming marks the final performance in the series, having covered 36 of Shakespeare's plays, running over 36 consecutive weeks, with over 225,000 views from 60 countries. The Tempest will be live on Wednesday 18 November, 7pm GMT here.

Rob Myles, co-creator and director, said today, "Eight months ago, an idea became a project. That project became a movement: Shakespeare for everybody, for free, forever. From around the world, to around the world. This journey has shown the universal, unifying power of Shakespeare to speak to our shared humanity at a time when we need it the most. It is an honour to have worked with over 500 actors and creatives in bringing these works to life in the most urgent, accessible and innovative of ways. We are working hard on The Tempest, and can't wait to bring the magic of Shakespeare to life one last time."

Robert Myles directs Lynsey Beauchamp (Gonzalo), Betsy Bowman (Ariel), David Collins (Prospero), Ian Doescher (Adrian), Sarah Freia (Juno), Meg Hodgson (Boatswain), Dafydd Gwyn Howells (Sebastian), John D. Huston (Alonso), Michelle Kelly (Iris), Candace Leung (Ceres), Ollie Orchado (Ferdinand), Yolanda Ovide (Miranda), Andrew Pawarroo (Antonio), Alex Phelps (Stephano), Victoria Rae Sook (Francisco), and Doireann May White (Caliban), with Ben Galpin and Chloe Wigmore as swings.

The cast have worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford Festival, St Louis Shakespeare, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, National Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Royal & Derngate Theatre, Southwark Playhouse, Public Theatre, Sydney Opera House, Cundard Line, Mischief Comedy, VAULT Festival, Edmonton Fringe Festival, Camden People's Theatre, Vauxhall Tavern, Park Theatre, NBC, Secret Cinema, BBC, Apple TV, Sky Atlantic, CBS, CW, Sky Arts, itv, on the West End, and more.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

