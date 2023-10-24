The Royal Ballet Partners with AllSaints

AllSaints has announced their partnership with The Royal Ballet this Winter 23, bringing together two brands with a shared passion for performance, music, community, and celebrating individuality.

For this exciting collaboration, they have cast four Royal Ballet dancers, Bomin Kim, Viola Pantuso, Brayden Gallucci and Joonhyuk Jun to model the collection. Already fans of the brand, they were invited to visit the East London Studios where each dancer selected their six favourite pieces from our Winter Collection, to create a special 24 piece edit. The AllSaints Winter Campaign is fittingly titled ‘'The Stars Are Out' and the Edit is available to buy in stores and online from 6th November.

The shoot showcases the young dancers rehearsing in the dance studios at the Royal Opera House, home of The Royal Ballet. As night falls the campaign shifts to showcase the dancers socialising in style at a night at the Royal Opera House.

As part of the special partnership AllSaints and The Royal Ballet have designed a limited-edition T-shirt and hoodie which will be available to purchase at all UK AllSaints stores, via the AllSaints website, and also at the Royal Opera House Shop and their online store. 10% of the proceeds from this collection will be donated to The Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation, which supports The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera.