The Rod Stewart Songbook Returns To The Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Rod Stewart Songbook can be seen at the SJT on Friday 23 May. It last played at the Scarborough theatre in the October 2022. This theatre production is the ultimate homage to Rod Stewart, featuring Pete McCall, Europe's foremost tribute. Along with his sensational live band, audiences will be taken on a musical journey spanning 50 years, during which one of rock music's greatest icons sold over 250 million records worldwide, including unforgettable hits Sailing, Maggie May, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Some Guys Have All The Luck, Baby Jane, Rhythm Of My Heart, You Wear It Well, Hot Legs and many more.

Pete is a consummate professional whose attention to detail shines through in every way, including stage presence and fabulous costumes. His vocal ability is unequalled, and he has the closest voice in the business to the man himself.

The Rod Stewart Songbook can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 23 May. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

