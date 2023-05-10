The New Wolsey Theatre Reveals Details of Autumn 2023 Season

The New Wolsey Theatre has announced details of its Autumn 2023 season which goes on general sale on Saturday 13 May at 10am (Box Office: Click Here / 01473 295900).

Coinciding with Ipswich Town's promotion into the Championship, and the excitement of this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup, two football-themed plays will kick off the season.

The New Wolsey Theatre's major production this Autumn is its new production of The Red Lion (7-23 September) from multi-award-winning writer Patrick Marber, which was a 5-star smash-hit in the West End. Exploring issues of trust, loyalty and conflict across three generations, football meets theatre in the premiere of this gripping, funny and powerful locker-room drama. In a play that resonates in contemporary British society, The Red Lion goes beyond the pitch to look at hope, obsessions and the need to be a part of something.

The world premiere of Amanda Whittington's play Invincibles (26-30 September) shares a true story celebrating the epic success of the women's game. The Dagenham Invincibles were the greatest women's football team of World War One and heralded as 'The Unbeaten Women Champions of the Country'. However, in 1919, the factory girls hung up their boots and their triumphs faded into obscurity. In 2023, their war-cry is heard in the roar of the Lionesses as they embark on their World Cup journey. For teenager Maya in Invincibles, it's the event of the summer as she cheers for England and unearths long-lost footballing secrets.

Just a few of the other theatrical gems sprinkled throughout the Autumn season range from gritty dramas Frankenstein and Macbeth to comedies such as Dracula: The Bloody Truth, Crimes on Centre Court and Abigail's Party, playing alongside family shows Top Secret: The Magic of Science, The Three Little Pigs and Splash Test Dummies, and must-see one-nighters including Yippee Ki Yay, Oedipus Electronica, comedians Mock the Week's Mark Simmons and Taskmaster's Jenny Eclair, as well as music from An Evening of Classic Reggae, Back to Bacharach and Polly Gibbons: As It Is Album Launch.

As previously announced, the New Wolsey Theatre's ever-popular Rock'n'Roll pantomime returns this winter with Dick Whittington and his Cat (23 November-20 January), a new version of the family-favourite, written by award-winning comedian, writer and composer, Vikki Stone. Join our brave hero, Dick Whittington, on his journey to London to seek his fame and fortune. Expect live music, crazy characters, hilarious happenings and awesome adventure, with a purr-fect amount of feline flavour chucked in for good measure.

Making the New Wolsey Theatre's programme accessible to as wide an audience as possible, the season will include relaxed performances, touch tours, audio described, BSL interpreted and captioned performances as well as options to watch performances via livestream. Visit: Click Here.

Douglas Rintoul, Chief Executive/Artistic Director of the New Wolsey Theatre, said: "Football is such an integral part of the identity and culture of Ipswich. I'm thrilled that the Theatre, once again, is teaming up with the sport to give audiences a thrilling night out, this time through both Patrick and Amanda's timely plays. As always, beyond our own produced work we have something on offer for everyone at prices we hope many can afford. We bring the best of live performance from around the UK to audiences in Suffolk and East Anglia."