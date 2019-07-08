The Marlowe, Canterbury Seeks Trustees

The Marlowe is seeking exceptional people who can bring strategic thinking, expertise and a passion for the transformative power of the arts to the role of Trustee, at this important stage in The Marlowe's development.

The Marlowe is a state-of-the-Art Theatre in the centre of the beautiful cathedral city of Canterbury, presenting and producing classic and contemporary theatre, musicals, dance, opera, music and comedy for and with the communities of Kent.

You will be joining the company as they enter a new phase in their history as an independent charitable trust, under the leadership of the Chief Executive Deborah Shaw and Chair Jonathan Church. They are investing in their future, growing their producing capacity across all scales and extending their role as Kent's major theatre; developing, nurturing and championing the creative talent of the vibrant region.

They are looking for trustees with skills and experience in the following areas:

A leader in secondary education

A community ambassador making a difference in east Kent

An artist making an impact in music or digital arts

A property professional with knowledge of the local area

An individual with extensive knowledge of policy that impacts the arts

They are seeking local, regional and national representation on their Board and they welcome submissions from people from all walks of life and backgrounds.

This is a voluntary position. Reasonable expenses will be paid. They will be meeting potential trustees in September. To apply, please send a CV and a covering letter to Fiona.medeiros@marlowetheatre.com by Monday 29 July.





