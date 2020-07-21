The London Cabaret Club Presents LONDON NEVER DIES

October 2020 will mark the launch of 'London Never Dies', a new and re-vamped show from live entertainment specialists and nightlife impresarios The London Cabaret Club. Guests will be encouraged to channel their inner 'Bond girl' or 'super-spy', as a series of unique acts will transport audiences into a glamorous world of romance and espionage.

Following a highly successful run in 2017, London Never Dies returns this Autumn with a whole host of brand new surprises, featuring some of the capitals most talented West-End performers, with beautifully choreographed dance routines, intricate costumes, gravity defying acrobats and mesmerising vocalists performing iconic tracks from the Bond movies.

Proceedings will be enhanced by pioneering 4-D special effects by internationally renowned lighting designer Tom Sutherland and a state of the art audio visual system by Eclipse Global. The show will be accompanied by a fine dining menu created by new head chef Burim Asllanaj, a talented culinary expert with over 20 years of experience working for exclusive private clients, who will be serving tantalizing dishes befitting of the 007 theme, along with LCC's signature cocktails and martini's galore!

London Never Dies will take place in The Bloomsbury Ballroom - a strikingly beautiful Art Deco building perfectly situated between The City and The West End, that has in recent years been refreshed and revitalised by The London Cabaret Club. This setting combined with a sumptuous menu and one of a kind show will undoubtedly make London Never Dies a unique night to remember! For more information and to book tickets, please visit: https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/

