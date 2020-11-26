The Cockpit Theatre Announces Reopening Plans for Christmas

Further to the government's announcement that London will be in Tier 2 when the enhanced national restrictions are lifted on 2 December, The Cockpit in Marylebone is pleased to confirm that live performances will restart on Sunday 6 December. The venue is fully Covid-secure, adhering to all current government guidelines.

A Perfect Christmas, a festive musical revue directed and devised by Tim McArthur, featuring Sarah Dearlove, Nathan Kiley (aka Topsie Redfern), Tim McArthur and Jo Wickham, with musical direction by Ben Papworth, will now play eight performances only from 7 - 24 December.

This Christmas revue promises to bring you the magic of a traditional Christmas, with carols, songs, poems and all sorts of holly jolly fun! A Perfect Christmas will bring you and your families seasonal cheer, a sense of tradition and, in these strange times some normality, as we celebrate the magic of the festive season.

Christmas Is Ruined!, a children's show written and directed by Kathryn Gardner and starring Harriett O'Grady, Eric Mitchell and Paul Collin Thomas, will now play from 6 to 24 December.

Bo is cross. He's really cross... He's just been told the horrible news that there won't be many presents this year, so obviously, this means that Christmas is RUINED! A fun, family show with well-known songs, larger than life characters, and a generous dose of theatre magic. All performed in the round. Is Christmas ruined? There's only one way to find out!

The show will also be available to enjoy as a filmed version via the Cockpit theatre's website from midnight on Sunday 6 December, as part of the theatre's commitment to hybrid performances, in order to increase access for audiences, both local and further afield.

The custom-built in-the-round theatre adapted to the new normal with an increased focus on broadcast, and a programme of online events including a comedy series, classes, dance, film, talks, children's theatre, and workshops - all available for the audience to enjoy from home.

