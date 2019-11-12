The British Library And Trafalgar Theatre Productions Present PETER NICHOLS: A CELEBRATION

In collaboration with the British Library and the critically-acclaimed production of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Trafalgar Studios is very excited to be presenting a celebration of Peter Nichols' works in this special event on Wednesday 27th November.

Directed by his grandson, George Nichols, and with special guest stars yet to be confirmed, we will take a look at Peter Nichols' vast literary contribution with excerpts from his much loved television and stage plays including Promenade, The National Health, Forget-Me-Not-Lane and Poppy, as well as passages from his personal diaries and rare unproduced plays, kindly provided by the British Library.

George Nichols said: "Alongside the production of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, I'm delighted to be bringing a selection of my Grandfathers work to the stage at Trafalgar Studios for this special event to celebrate his life. It will forever be a great sadness to me that he'll never see me direct any of his plays, but I'm delighted to be continuing his legacy by presenting this work to new audiences."

All tickets are priced at £5 and are available to purchase from ATG Tickets on Tuesday 12th November at 10am.

With thanks to the British Library Collections Trust for supporting this event. The full Archive and Oral History of Peter Nichols is accessible at the British Library for the public to view.

Peter Richard Nichols CBE, playwright, born 31 July 1927; died 7 September 2019, aged 92.

The British Library and Trafalgar Theatre Productions presents Peter Nichols: A Celebration

Wednesday 27th November at 3pm

Trafalgar Studios 1

Box Office: 0844 871 7632

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/trafalgar-studios/





