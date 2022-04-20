The Belgrade Theatre Announces Its Autumn / Winter 2022 Season; SIX, ROCKY HORROR, and More!

The Belgrade Theatre has announced the first shows in its Autumn / Winter 2022 season, with highlights including West End musical smash hits SIX, The Rocky Horror Show and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, brand new musical Bombay Superstar, classic drama An Inspector Calls and The Mousetrap, as well as Malorie Blackman's Noughts & Crosses.

The season kicks off with Kenyan acrobatic troupe The Black Blues Brothers on Thurs 1 Sept and The Best of Queen on Sat 3 Sept. Live music acts continue on Weds 9 Nov with Neil Diamond: Beautiful Noise.

Join the Belgrade for the world premiere of Tabby Lamb's Happy Meal from Weds 21 Sept. The joyful queer rom-com is directed by Jamie Fletcher, fresh from her acclaimed production of Hedwig and the Angry Itch, and sees change all around as Millennial meets Gen Z - from teen to adult, from MySpace to TikTok, and from cis to trans.

From Tues 13 - Sun 18 Sept, the first ever UK tour of Bugsy Malone saunters onto the Belgrade's Main Stage. Packed with iconic songs from Oscar winner Paul Williams, including My Name is Tallulah, You Give a Little Love and Fat Sam's Grand Slam, this new touring production is a revival of the acclaimed Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production.

The international smash hit musical SIX comes to Coventry from Tues 27 Sept - Sun 2 Oct. With a global, chart topping cast recording, SIX remixes five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Join the Belgrade for a late night, double feature picture show this October as The Rocky Horror Show invites audiences to do the Time Warp from Tues 4 - Sat 8 Oct. Leading the cast will be Strictly Come Dancing 2016 winner Ore Oduba as Brad Majors, Stephen Webb as Frank-N-Furter and fan-favourite Haley Flaherty as Janet Weiss.

From Sat 15 - Sat 22 Oct, see the world premiere of the brand new musical Bombay Superstar. Co-produced by Phizzical and the Belgrade Theatre, embark on a journey of love and betrayal set in the 1970s, the golden age of Bollywood cinema.

David Walliams' Demon Dentist, arrives in Coventry from Weds 26 - Sat 29 Oct. As children leave their teeth for the tooth fairy to collect, they wake up to find odd and horrible things under their pillow. Can Alfie and Gabz solve the mystery and find out who's leaving these ghastly gifts? From Birmingham Stage Company, the Olivier Award-nominated company who bought you Billionaire Boy and Gangsta Granny.

Happy days are here again, as Beautiful: The Carole King Musical arrives in Coventry for the very first time from Tues 1 - Sat 5 Nov. Follow the extraordinary journey of one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time, through a tumultuous marriage which led her to write the chart-topping album, Tapestry.

Following the Belgrade's annual pantomime, already announced as Jack and the Beanstalk this year, an exciting variety of one-night-only events arrive in the New Year. Experience Legend: The Music of Bob Marley on Thurs 12 Jan, Big Girls Don't Cry on Fri 13 Jan, Sing-a-long-a Grease on Sat 14 Jan, Stewart Lee - Basic Lee on Weds 22 and Thurs 23 Feb, Vampires Rock on Fri 24 Feb and Magic of Motown on Sat 25 Feb.

Malorie Blackman's Noughts & Crosses arrives on the Main Stage from Tues 24 - Sat 28 Jan. Adapted by Sabrina Mahfouz, the gripping retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transposed into a divided world. Directed by Esther Richardson, Noughts & Crosses is presented by Pilot Theatre.

From Tues 7 - Sat 11 Feb, the Olivier Award-winning Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) brings a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's most iconic love story to Coventry. Adapted by Isobel Mcarthur, the acclaimed production was a smash-hit in the West End and now embarks on its very first UK tour.

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap returns to the Belgrade this season from Mon 13 - Sat 18 Feb. The world's longest running play from the best-selling novelist of all time has been seen by millions of people across the globe. Now it's time for Coventry audiences to find out 'whodunnit?'

Drawing the season to a close is J.B. Priestley's An Inspector Calls, running from Tues 28 Feb - Sat 4 March. This National Theatre production is directed by Stephen Daldry, and sees the prosperous Birling family shaken to their very core by revelations from the mysterious Inspector Goole.

More shows in the Belgrade's Autumn / Winter 2022 Season will be announced soon.