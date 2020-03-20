The Barn Theatre Launches Live Streaming Service

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has launched a live streaming service today giving access to entertaining, fun and informative content to the local community.

Behind The Barn Door was announced on Thursday afternoon by Artistic Director Iwan Lewis and Giffords Circus entertainer Tweedy the clown on Dominic Cotter's BBC Radio Gloucestershire show.

The service, which will be streamed daily via their Facebook page, will provide a mix of community news, entertainment, music and children's content that reflects the inclusive ethos of the theatre.

"Loneliness and isolation will be a real factor as the government take drastic measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Barn Theatre is doing everything we can to keep people connected and hopefully in some small way this initiative helps maintain that community spirit in its time of need." IWAN LEWIS, Artistic Director, The Barn Theatre.

The first broadcast was a two hour live Q&A with Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, in collaboration with The Cirencester Chamber of Commerce. It gave local businesses the opportunity to forward their questions to the Member of Parliament about the government's plans to support the local economy.

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition by producing 12 Built By Barn shows to upwards of 80,000 audience members and being awarded The Stage Awards' Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. Their contribution to the local community stretches further than just the theatre with large scale outreach programmes, school workshops and collaborative projects around the centenary of the First World War, the 'record-breaking' Cirencester Human Poppy, and The Cirencester Advent Festival that have enhanced the well-being of the community and draw thousands of visitors to the town.

The theatre has also worked extensively with disadvantaged communities working with charities including Cirencester Housing for Young People (CHYP) and Age UK Gloucestershire.

Further programming for Behind The Barn Door will be announced via their Facebook page.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253) have launched a donations campaign, SAVE OUR BARN, via their website and social media platforms.

Photo Credit: Iwan Lewis





