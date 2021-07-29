Tangled Feet's MURMURATIONS By Steve Waters Announced at at National Trust's Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Tangled Feet in association with National Trust, RSPB, UEA, and Arts & Humanities Research Council, MURMURATIONS, written by Steve Waters, directed by Nathan Curry at National Trust's Wicken Fen Nature Reserve, 17 - 19 September 2021 and RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Reserve, 24 - 26 September 2021

Written by acclaimed playwright Steve Waters, Murmurations is a unique new site-specific production responding to two different nature reserves in the East of England. Through live scenes, songs, poetry and physical theatre, the play explores what we need from nature and what nature needs from us in a world recovering from sickness.

The production brings together outdoor theatre experts Tangled Feet, with its long history of site-specific and site-responsive work, with playwright and academic Steve Waters (The Contingency Plan) in a collaboration that explores the importance on the natural world on all our lives, and particularly in the time of Covid. An original score has been written by Polly Wight, whose 2019 album 'Sing as the Crow Flies' was picked as one of The Guardian's Albums of the Year, with sound design by Guy Connelly.

Steve Waters is developing Murmurations as part of a project funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council and the University of East Anglia, where he is Professor of Scriptwriting. Exploring how drama might serve the work of conservation in a time of extinction, Steve is working closely with nature reserves at National Trust's Wicken Fen and RSPB Strumpshaw Fen. This unique site-specific theatre show is the climax of the project, alongside a four-part seasonal radio drama set in a nature reserve for Radio 4, 'Song of the Reed'

Murmurations is funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, the Arts Council England with support from National Trust, RSPB and University of East Anglia. It is presented during Great Big Green Week - a national week of events celebrating action on climate change by The Climate Coalition (18 - 26 September).

Booking: https://tangledfeet.com/productions/38-murmurations