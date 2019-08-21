Tall Stories with Kenny Wax Family Entertainment and Mousetrap Theatre Projects Presents THE GRUFFALO GRAND DAY OUT

Tall Stories and Kenny Wax Family Entertainment have teamed up with theatre education charity Mousetrap Theatre Projects to celebrate 20 years of The Gruffalo with a very special intergenerational family theatregoing event - THE GRUFFALO GRAND DAY OUT which will take place at The Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue on 3 September 2019.

THE GRUFFALO GRAND DAY OUT is an opportunity for families to bring their WHOLE family to the theatre - including and especially their grandparents, elder relatives and/or carers. Families will get a chance to see Tall Stories' smash-hit adaptation of 'THE GRUFFALO LIVE ON STAGE' which is currently playing to packed houses until the

8 September at the Lyric, Shaftesbury Avenue.

In addition to the performance there will be face-painting and lots of other fun surprises and activities. A free drama workshop will be held before the show for some of the families who are part of Mousetrap's Family First Nights programme.

The Gruffalo written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, published by Macmillan Children's Book in 1999, was adapted for the stage by Tall Stories in 2001 and has since been touring around the world. Founded by Artistic Directors Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell, Tall Stories' other productions include 'Wilde Creatures', 'The Canterville Ghost', 'The Gruffalo's Child', 'Emily Brown and The Thing', 'The Snail and The Whale', 'The Snow Dragon' and 'Room on the Broom'.

Based in the heart of the West End, Mousetrap Theatre Projects is a theatre education charity dedicated to giving disadvantaged young people and families the opportunity to access and engage with live theatre. They enable over 14,000 young people to see top London productions each year and they enhance that experience with education programmes in schools and communities. THE GRUFFALO GRAND DAY OUT is the 'grand finale' of the 2019 edition of Family First Nights: Mousetrap's pioneering summer theatregoing programme for disadvantaged families. Over the past 21 years, Family First Nights has offered subsidised tickets and enabled over 10,000 families to experience the joy of live theatre for the very first time.

Tickets for THE GRUFFALO GRAND DAY OUT are strictly limited and can be purchased by visiting www.nimaxtheatres.com.

'THE GRUFFALO LIVE ON STAGE' is full of songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children aged 3 and up and is playing at The Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue until 8 September 2019.





