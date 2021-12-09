THE WOODS Will Be Revived at Southwark Playhouse in 2022

Nick and Ruth are spending the weekend at a remote cabin in the woods. They push their relationship to breaking point in a night of stories and fights, only to rediscover their need for one another in the morning, but the final reconciliation remains uncomfortably tempered by the violent core we now know to be hiding beneath.

David Mamet's extraordinary 1977 'battle of the sexes' play gets its 1st UK revival after 21 years,

directed by Russell Bolam, at Southwark Playhouse from Thursday 24 February to Saturday 26 March, 2022.

Starring Francesca Carpanini as Ruth and Sam Frenchum as Nick.

Francesca Carpanini is an American actress. 'The Woods' will mark her UK debut. Her Broadway roles include Ann Deever in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of 'All My Sons' alongside Annette Bening and Tracy Letts, and Alexandra Giddens in 'The Little Foxes' alongside Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon. Other theatre includes: Miranda in 'The Tempest' (Shakespeare in the Park); Chris in 'Dead Poet's Society' (Classic Stage Company). Francesca also appeared in 'The Good Wife' for CBS.

Sam Frenchum has just finished shooting the second series of 'Bridgerton' for Netflix. He also starred as series regular Gary Bell in the second season of 'Grantchester.' Theatre includes: 'Valued Friends' (Rose Theatre, Kingston); Mersault in Ben Okri's adaptation of Camus' 'The Outsider' (The Print Room); 'Love From A Stranger' (Royal & Derngate Theatre); and Hal in 'Loot' (Park Theatre/The Watermill).

'The Woods' reunites producer Danielle Tarento with director Russell Bolam and set and costume designer Anthony Lamble after they worked together on Anya Reiss's critically acclaimed adaptation of 'Three Sisters', also at Southwark Playhouse. Bolam's 2012 production of Philip Ridley's 'Shivered' was nominated for the Whatsonstage Best Off-West End Production Award, OFFIE nominated for Best New Play, OFFIE long-listed for Best Production and Best Director.

Creative team:

Director Russell Bolam

Set/Costume Designer Anthony Lamble

Lighting Designer Bethany Gupwell

Sound Consultant Ali Taie

Fight/Intimacy Co-ordinator Haruka Kuroda

Accent Coach Nina Zendejas

Producer/Casting Director Danielle Tarento

Tickets: https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk