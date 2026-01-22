THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The wonderful world of The Wind in the Willows will come to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved novel has been adapted by the acclaimed playwright Mike Kenny (The Railway Children) and will be brought to life by the SJT Youth Theatre between 19 and 21 February.

The Wind in the Willows is a heart-warming adventure filled with friendship, mischief and lots of messing about in boats!

Familiar characters including Mole, Ratty, Badger and, of course, Toad, will be played by Youth Theatre members Arabella, Robbie, Caitlin, Albert, Callum, Amara, Rosie, Tiggy, Ellie, Alex, Jacob, Molly, Sebastian, Lucas and Elida.

Directed by Alice Kynman, the show is designed by Julia Wray, with lighting design by Tigger Johnson, and sound design by Ernest Acquah. The DSM is Ellie Standish.

The Wind in the Willows can be seen at the SJT at 6pm on Thursday 19, Friday 20 and Saturday 21 February, plus a 2pm matinee on the Saturday. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.