THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Visits Manchester Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Featuring a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, the global sensation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has taken over The Lowry, Salford this half-term.

The talented cast of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show includes Arthur Thorpe, Lottie Grogan, Jenny Trapp, and Daisy Fitzgerald. During a short break between shows we took them, and some of the show's most loved puppets, to explore Manchester Museum and its worldwide collection of bugs! Manchester Museum on Oxford Road is home to around 4.5 million objects with its entomological collection estimated to include some two and a half million specimens – including British insects of all groups, butterflies and moths, and spiders.

Eric Carle's beautifully imaginative stories are transformed from page to stage during a the magical 50-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle's beloved books Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, the newly added Dream Snow and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has performed over 2,000 shows worldwide including sold-out shows in Australia, New York, United Kingdom, Dubai, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, Luxemburg, Netherlands, and The Lowry is thrilled to welcome the show for the Summer half-term.

Plus, there are free drop-in craft activities for families in The Lowry's Lookout space.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show continues at The Lowry until Saturday 1st June. For more information and tickets visit www.thelowry.com.

Comments