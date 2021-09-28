THE SNOWMAN Brings Its Festive Magic Back To The Peacock Theatre This November

Returning for its 24th year and bringing its festive magic back to the Peacock Theatre is timeless tale The Snowman, based on the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs. Birmingham Repertory Theatre's Christmas treat returns from 20 November 2021 - 2 January 2022 following 2020's cancelled performances.

Inspired by the film directed by Diane Jackson and produced by John Coates, The Snowman is at the heart of a magical Christmas, "guaranteed to melt the heart of even the most cynical Scrooge" (The Guardian). Featuring choreography by Robert North, direction by Bill Alexander, design by Ruari Murchison, lighting by Tim Mitchell and timeless music and lyrics by Howard Blake, the production has been seen by audiences of over half a million at the Peacock Theatre.

A poignant story of magic, love and loss, the enchanting stage adaption features a spectacle of dance and music, including the hugely popular Walking in the Air.

The story follows a young boy's adventures when his snowman creation magically comes to life. Featuring an assortment of characters including dancing penguins, a beautiful snow princess, her wicked beau Jack Frost and Father Christmas himself, The Snowman is a perfect introduction to dance for the very young and an unforgettable festive adventure for all the family.

The Snowman also presents at Birmingham Repertory Theatre from 6 - 9 January 2022. Suitable for all ages. Learn more at peacocktheatre.com.