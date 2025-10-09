THE SEA HORSE Will Open in London Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Set in a dark waterfront bar of the same name, The Sea Horse is a tender yet brutally honest love story between two hardened outsiders: Gertrude, the tough, guarded bar owner, and Harry, a weathered seaman with a new dream. Their relationship, which has been puxrely physical so far, is tested when Harry returns from sea with a vision of a shared future and a proposal of marriage. As Harry attempts to break through Gertrude's carefully constructed emotional walls, the play becomes a raw and compelling courtship ritual, filled with fighting, humour, and the painful revelation of long-held secrets. It is a story about vulnerability, the courage it takes to trust, and the profound human need for connection.

First performed in New York in 1974, the play's themes about the transformative power of love remain as poignant today as they were then. In a world that can feel increasingly disconnected, The Sea Horse is a timeless and deeply human exploration of two people navigating the stormy waters of their past to find a safe harbour together.

Director Mandi Riggi said, “Five decades since its debut at New York's Circle Rep, this raw, beautiful story is more relevant than ever. In our fast-moving high tech world, where humans feel increasingly disconnected from each other, The Sea Horse's themes of vulnerability and human connection should still resonate deeply with audiences today. I am incredibly excited to be bringing this story to life in London in the hands of our immensely talented cast, Rachael Bellis and Jay Rincon.”