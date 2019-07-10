THE SCARECROWS' WEDDING Returns to Leicester Square Theatre this Summer Before Heading Out on UK Tour

Scamp Theatre's award-winning adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's bestselling book, The Scarecrows' Wedding, returns to Leicester Square Theatre this summer before heading out on a UK Tour.



Bursting at the seams with Scamp Theatre's inimitable style, this enchanting production promises wit, drama, and wedding bells!



Michael Palmer returns to the role of The Farmer (Friend or Foe, Scamp Theatre, Butterfly Lion, Bill Kenwright Productions), Katy Ellis (Daisy Pulls It Off, Charing Cross Theatre) and Patrick Orkney (The Selfish Giant, Image Musical Theatre) will join the cast as Betty and Harry.



Full to the brim with live music, these actor-musicians perform Darren Clark's beautiful score (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse, These Trees Are Made From Blood, Arcola) and bring the epic love story of Betty O'Barley and Harry O'Hay to life!



Betty and Harry are excellent scarecrows (they scare a lot of crows). Harry loves Betty, and Betty loves Harry, so they decide to get married and Harry sets off to search for their wedding day essentials including a dress of feathers, a bunch of flowers and a necklace made from shells. However, when the farmer notices he is missing a scarecrow, he replaces Harry with the devilishly smooth but dangerous Reginald Rake. Dashing, daring and ever so cool, can Reginald persuade Betty that he is the scarecrow for her? Will Harry make it back in the nick of time before Reginald ruins their special day?



Director Eva Sampson (The Tide, Young Vic, Rudolph, Leeds Playhouse) comments,

"I'm delighted that The Scarecrows' Wedding will be heading out on tour again this year. A lot of love has gone into making this show - a folk musical for all the family! We can't wait to share it with audiences across the UK"

Leicester Square Theatre, London: Sat 20 July - Sun 1 Sept 2019

UK Tour: Fri 20 Sept - Sun 29 Dec 2019



Scamp Theatre bring a range of theatrical live performance to audiences of all ages, focusing on the imaginative adaptation of children's literature. With productions touring constantly, Scamp Theatre are passionate about engaging new audiences and inspiring the next generation of theatre-goers.

www.scamptheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories