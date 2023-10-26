THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Leeds Next Month

Performances run 29 November – 10 December 2023.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Leeds Next Month

Northern Ballet returns to Leeds Grand Theatre next month to kick off the festive season early with performances of The Nutcracker from 29 November - 10 December.

The show promises to take audiences on an unforgettable adventure, where toys come to life and the spirit of the season fills the air. With dazzling ballet, mesmerising music, and breath-taking sets and costumes, it's no wonder this timeless ballet has captured hearts for generations.

The Nutcracker is one of the world's favourite ballets and has delighted theatre goers, young and old, for over 100 years. The story follows a young girl called Clara whose mysterious Uncle gifts her a magical Nutcracker Doll that comes to life as the clock strikes midnight on Christmas eve.

 

The perfect introduction to classical ballet, The Nutcracker has something for everyone, from the iconic dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to an epic battle between the Nutcracker Prince and the villainous Mouse King. 

 

The ballet is set to Tchaikovsky's instantly recognisable music, played live by the Northern Ballet Sinfonia, sure to fill audiences with festive cheer from the very first note. 

 

Tickets are now on sale, visit northernballet.com/nutcracker to find out more and book.  

 

Northern Ballet is hosting an audio-described performance and Touch Tour for visually-impaired patrons. For more information visit northernballet.com/audio-described-performances




