THE MOUSETRAP to Play The Belgrade as Part of its 70th Anniversary Tour

The world's longest-running play, The Mousetrap, will play at The Belgrade from Monday 13 - Saturday 18 February.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover - to their horror - that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The genre-defining murder mystery from Agatha Christie, the world's best-selling novelist of all time, is visiting Coventry as part of a UK tour celebrating the 70th anniversary of its premiere in 1952, and is visiting all the cities in which it originally played 70 years ago, including Birmingham, plus many more.

The cast includes Todd Carty (EastEnders, Grange Hill, Dancing on Ice) as Major Metcalf, Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders) as Mrs. Boyle, Joelle Dyson (Dreamgirls, Funny Girl) as Mollie Ralston, Laurence Pears (Magic Goes Wrong) as Giles Ralston, Elliot Clay as Christopher Wren (The Mousetrap in London), Essie Barrow (The Mousetrap in London) as Miss Casewell, and Joseph Reed (The Nobodies) as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

Adam Spiegel, the producer of The Mousetrap, said: What better way to celebrate 70 glorious years of The Mousetrap by taking Agatha Christie's world-famous whodunnit to over 70 towns and cities throughout the UK and Ireland. A true British classic, this beloved tale of intrigue and suspense is as enthralling today as it was when it first opened in 1952 and I am thrilled that audiences, of all ages, and from all corners of the country, will have the chance to see it in their local theatres.

Following its 1952 premiere touring production, The Mousetrap opened in the West End where still to this day, it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin's Theatre having been performed there over 28,500 times, selling over 10 million tickets.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions and Directed by Ian Talbot OBE.

