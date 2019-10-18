THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN Comes to Worthing

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into town! At the Worthing Assembly Hall on Friday 6th December at 7:30pm. Seen by over a million people, it's no surprise that the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for Her Majesty the Queen, as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance.



Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.



Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.



This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including: Ain't No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.



This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.



Tickets for The Magic Of Motown are available from £29 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You