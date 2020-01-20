THE LITTLE PRINCE Will Embark on a Spring Tour

Loved by children and adults around the world for generations, the classic tale by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry has been given a fresh and witty new adaptation using Luca Silvestrini's distinctive blend of dance, humour, words and music. Following its premiere at DanceEast for Christmas 2018 and 2019 tour, including a Christmas run at The Place in London, the show returns with the theatre tour and also a new adapted version especially made for for rural areas and smaller venues. Audiences will be invited to join the Little Prince as he journeys through a weird and wonderful universe, meeting fascinating characters along the way whilst learning about the value of friendship and love.

Stranded in the desert where he's crashed his plane, a pilot meets an inquisitive boy who tells him a remarkable story of how he left his own tiny asteroid and journeyed through the universe. On this journey, the Little Prince comes face to face with the baffling world of grown-ups, from a king who reigns over nothing to a businessman obsessively counting stars, from a mysterious snake to a truly wise and friendly fox. With an original score by Frank Moon, design by Yann Seabra and lighting by Jackie Shemesh, Protein's new show invites us to look at the world through one's heart and to reconnect with our inner child.

The cast of four will includes Donna Lennard and Andrew Gardiner from previous Protein shows May Contain Food and Border Tales respectively. Joining them are Faith Prendergast and Karl Fagerlund Brekke, who have both previously performed with companies including Russell Maliphant Company and Arthur Pita.

Luca Silvestrini said "I am really excited to bring to life such a beautiful and important parable. The Little Prince's journey to other asteroids and planet Earth is both magical and transformative and is a relevant example of what should really matter in life. Love, friendship, and even loss take centre stage in this story as children make discoveries and their grownups are reminded that they were once children too. I'm incredibly lucky to embark on this journey with a fabulous team of artists and we are creating a theatrical experience that will entertain and connect the entire family."

This year, Protein is celebrating 21 years of connecting people and everyday life through dance. Currently one of the most distinctive voices in British dance theatre, Luca Silvestrini's Protein uses a blend of original choreography, humour and music to entertain and provoke audiences. The company's idiosyncratic dance theatre is provoked by the everyday and its repertoire includes B for Body, a Place Prize Finalist in 2006, the award-winning LOL (lots of love), May Contain Food and Border Tales which have toured nationally and internationally since their debut, winning acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Its celebrated outdoor show (In)visible Dancing was seen in 2018 as part of Stockton International Riverside Festival, and more recently in July and August 2019 in the Royal Borough of Greenwich.

Protein was awarded the Critic's Circle National Dance Award for Best Independent Dance Company 2011, and was nominated again in 2016. Protein is Associate Company with People Dancing. Partner with Greenwich Dance, Yorkshire Dance and ARC Stockton. Luca Silvestrini is a Work Place Artist at The Place, London.

Theatre Tour

11 - 12 Feb The Courtyard, Hereford

Edgar St, Hereford HR4 9JR

www.courtyard.org.uk | 01432 340555

15 Feb South Hill Park Arts Centre, Bracknell

South Hill Park Mansion, Ringmead, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 7PA

www.southhillpark.org.uk | 01344 484 123

18 Feb Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

6 Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1QR

www.theatreroyal.org | 01284 769505

20 Feb artsdepot, London

5 Nether Street, Tally Ho Corner, North Finchley, London, N12 OGA

020 8369 5454 | www.artsdepot.co.uk

29 Feb - 1 Mar Marche Teatro - Teatro delle Muse, Ancona, Italy

https://www.marcheteatro.it/event/il-piccolo-principe/

8 Mar Posh Club, London (excerpt - for audience over 60s only)

theposhclub.co.uk/

14 Mar The Atkinson, Southport

Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB

www.theatkinson.co.uk | 01704 533333

Rural tour

25 Jan Arts Reach, Cerne Abbas Village Hall, Dorset

artsreach.co.uk/

26 Jan Beaford Arts, Black Torrington Village Hall, Devon

beaford.org/

31 Jan SpArC Theatre, Bishops Castle, Arts Alive

www.artsalive.co.uk

1 Feb Strike a Light, Robinswood Primary School, Gloucester

www.strikealightfestival.org.uk

2 Feb Take Arts, Hatch Beauchamp Village Hall, Taunton

takeart.org/

4 Feb Theatrau Sir Gar, Ammanford Theatre, The Miners, Carmarthenshire

www.theatrausirgar.co.uk



6 Feb Cheshire Rural Touring Arts, Fallibroome Academy, Macclesfield

www.cheshireruraltouringarts.co.uk

7 Feb Live and Local, Kenilworth Centre, Coventry

www.liveandlocal.org.uk/

22-23 Feb Deda, Derby

www.deda.uk.com

22 Mar Babylon Arts, Ely

www.babylonarts.org.uk





