THE GREEN FAIRY Comes To The Union Theatre

Lockwood Productions and Fools & Kings today announce the UK première of The Green Fairy. Opening at the Union Theatre on 4 November, with previews from 30 October and runs until 23 November.

"Come into my world, for just a minute, and cast all your doubts aside..."

Tonight, Jo saw her daughter Wendy sing for the first time in the pub where she used to work - they don't seem to have a relationship. Jo doesn't seem to have a relationship with anyone really, and the Green Fairy wants to know where it all went wrong...

Memories start to surface of Jo's adolescence and early adulthood in 1990s London. Together, they explore Jo's relationship with her ex-girlfriend, ex-husband and eventually her daughter.

An ode to queer parenting and overcoming anxiety, The Green Fairy is an immersive pub musical following one woman's struggle to take back control of her own life before it's too late.

Writers Jack Sain and Stephen Libby said today, "We are incredibly excited to bring The Green Fairy to The Union Theatre this autumn. It's a queer story, a story about Londoners, about growing up and about getting on. The show has evolved and grown, genders have changed, themes have twisted, songs and scenes have been thrown out, new ones created. Writing is incredibly new to both of us, but we've truly fallen in love with The Green Fairy. After a successful workshop at The Kings Head, the generous reception from the industry showing galvanised us to turn The Green Fairy into a fully-fledged piece that was true to our own lives and said things that we want to say."

Jack Sain and Stephen Libby met three years ago and started singing in open mic nights together; The Green Fairy marks their musical theatre writing debut.

Jack Sain directs. His previous theatre credits include Beatrice di Tenda (Bel Canto Opera Festival), How I Learned to Drive (Southwark Playhouse), Four Play (The Old Vic) and Crossing Over (The Other Palace). He was the resident Assistant Director at The Donmar Warehouse in 2016, credits include Welcome Home, Captain Fox!; Elegy; Saint Joan; One Night In Miami...; Limehouse and Faith Healer. Other assistant director credits include Killer Joe (Trafalgar Studios), Jonah & Otto (Park Theatre) and Present Laughter (Gate Theatre Dublin).

