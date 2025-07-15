THE GRAND BABYLON HOTEL Comes to the New Vic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Vic Theatre in Staffordshire will produce the world premiere production of The Grand Babylon Hotel by famed English author Arnold Bennett this autumn. Running from Saturday 13 September to Saturday 4 October, the production marks the first time Bennett's stylish whodunnit has ever been adapted for the stage and will form part of Stoke-on-Trent's centenary celebrations – a year-long programme commemorating the 100th anniversary of the city's official status.

Adapted by award-winning playwright Deborah McAndrew and produced by the New Vic in association with Claybody Theatre, The Grand Babylon Hotel will be directed by UK Theatre Award Best Director nominee Conrad Nelson (One Man, Two Guvnors; The Card, New Vic; Bright Lights Over Bentilee, The Dipping House) and builds on the theatre's commitment to celebrating Bennett's literary legacy following their acclaimed productions of The Card (2023) and Anna of The Five Towns (2017).

Born in Stoke-on-Trent in 1867, Arnold Bennett was one of Britain's most influential early 20th century writers. Best known for his vivid portrayals of life in ‘The Potteries' from his ‘Five Towns' novels – which famously omitted the city's sixth town of Fenton – whilst his works, including The Old Wives' Tale and Anna of The Five Towns earned him critical acclaim and enduring popularity, The Grand Babylon Hotel offered a departure into the world of high-society and fast-paced mystery.

More than a century after its publication, this new adaptation for the stage will blend satire, espionage and comedy to bring Bennett's only thriller to a new generation of audiences. Drawing inspiration from class spy thrillers such as The 39 Steps, the New Vic production will feature a five-strong cast playing multiple roles to tell the story of Nella Racksole, whose wealthy American father buys a grand hotel to satisfy his daughter's birthday demands and gets more than he bargained for – entering into a world of kidnapping, secrecy and ruthless deceit.

Deborah McAndrew, who has adapted the novel for the stage, said: “I have been itching to adapt Arnold Bennett's The Grand Babylon Hotel for ages, and I'm delighted to be doing it in the city's Centenary year. It's a fast-paced story, with vivid, likeable characters, plenty of good jokes, and lots of twists and turns along the way. I'm really looking forward to seeing it come to life.”