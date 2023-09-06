THE FABULIST FOX SISTER – A Musical Lie Returns to London's Crazy Coqs

The performance is on Monday 16 October at 9.15pm.
Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, who accidentally started a religion when she pretended to talk to spirits in upstate New York, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth.
The production returns to London's Crazy Coqs on Monday 16 October at 9.15pm.
New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one. An audience gathers to watch as she conjures the ghosts of her two sisters to tell the story of their lives and the religion they accidentally began.
The Fabulist Fox Sister, the show that began at Signal then streamed live from Southwark Playhouse over lockdown is coming home after making its New York debut!
Music by Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley, musical direction by Luke Bateman, produced by Alfred Taylor-Gaunt with Daniel Chowdhury.
The Fabulist Fox Sister was developed via Adam Lenson's SIGNAL and was originally produced by ALP Musicals.
