THE ELO EXPERIENCE and ABBA-MERRY CHRISTMAS Come to Bradford Live in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music fans in Bradford are invited to celebrate two spectacular tribute shows at Bradford Live this year, as The ELO Experience brings its 20th Anniversary Tour to the venue on Thursday 10 September 2026, followed by the ultimate festive party, ABBA-Merry Christmas on Tuesday 22 December 2026. Showcasing the timeless hits of Jeff Lynne & Electric Light Orchestra and the iconic pop anthems of ABBA, the two live productions promise unforgettable nights of music, nostalgia and celebration.

THE ELO EXPERIENCE

Thursday 10 September 2026

The world's foremost multi award winning tribute to Jeff Lynne & The Electric Light Orchestra celebrates its 20th Anniversary Year Tour in 2026. Let us take you on a magical ELO journey through time with some of the greatest music ever written and put onto vinyl. The Greatest hits will be there plus some album gems too! Join us in celebrating this great music from the genius that is Mr Jeff Lynne.

ABBA-MERRY CHRISTMAS

Tuesday 22 December 2026

Get ready to say “Mamma Mia!” this festive season as ABBA-MERRY Christmas brings you the ultimate festive party!

It’s time to “Take a Chance” on a night filled with all your favourite ABBA hits, with a few holiday classics thrown in, plus plenty of “Dancing Queen” moments too. With a fabulous ABBA tribute and a sensational live band, this is your chance to deck the halls with sparkling lights and celebrate Christmas like never before. Whether you’re a die-hard ABBA fan or just love a good festive sing-along, your friends will be saying “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” a ticket to this fantastic show!

Feel the “Knowing Me, Knowing Yule” vibes as you step into a winter wonderland of music, dancing, and non-stop fun. The live band will have you rockin around the Christmas tree to iconic tunes like “Waterloo”, “Thank You For The Music” and “S.O.S.”, while adding a festive twist to the magic. It’s going to be a party full of Christmas cheer, sparkling lights, and all the ABBA hits you know and love.

So, grab your Santa hats, shine up those “Chiquitita” bells, and get ready for a Christmas party that’s pure “Money, Money, Money” value!