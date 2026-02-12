THE COTTINGLEY FAIRIES to Have World Premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome in April 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Meet the fairy photographers and their believers, such as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and ask yourself: do we need evidence to believe the impossible? British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) presents The Cottingley Fairies, a brand new musical inspired by the extraordinary true story of two girls who convinced the world they had photographed real fairies. In partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome, BYMT revives this century-old story of the power of imagination for a new generation, with an earthy, alternative folk score blended with the nostalgia of 1970s rock.

The Cottingley Fairies by Packham & Kealy — Clare Packham (Writer & Co-Lyricist) and Fintan Kealy (Composer & Co-Lyricist) — was developed during their residency at BYMT as the 2025 Cameron Mackintosh Writing Team, with input from students and young people. Opening BYMT's 2026 season, this new musical brings together 38 young performers and musicians from across the UK.

The Cottingley Fairies is BYMT's first production of 2026. During the summer, the company will premiere five more full productions including The Clockmaker's City (Manchester, 31 July – 2 August), Technical Difficulties (Hull, 7–8 August), Paper Stars (Exeter, 14–16 August), Sea Change (Birmingham, 28–30 August), and Frankenstein (London, 28–30 August). Alongside these performances, the company's six development camps and Upskill Short Course bring together young performers and creative teams to explore new ideas and shape the next generation of musical theatre.