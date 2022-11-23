THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, THE 39 STEPS, and More Set For Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre's Upcoming Season

A year of shows from Scarborough's SJT has been unveiled, including a (more or less) Shakespeare, a revival of one of the theatre's most popular shows of recent years, and, of course, a brand new play by Alan Ayckbourn.

The year kicks off with Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors (more or less) in a new adaptation by Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane. A co-production with the recently opened Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot, and directed by the SJT's Artistic Director Paul Robinson, the play's usual rivalry between Syracuse and Ephesus is replaced by a Yorkshire/Lancashire face-off in a madcap retelling of Shakespeare's most bonkers farce. Expect mistaken identity, theatrical chaos and belting musical numbers.

The Comedy of Errors (more or less) can be seen from 30 March to 15 April 2023.

It's followed by a revival of The 39 Steps, which played to packed houses at the SJT in the summer of 2018. Based on John Buchan's classic novel and Alfred Hitchcock's film, this rip-roaring comedy sees just four ridiculously talented actors play no less than 139 roles!

A co-production with Theatre by the Lake, The 39 Steps can be seen at the SJT from 30 June to 29 July 2023.

Alan Plater's Blonde Bombshells of 1943, a co-production with the Octagon Bolton and Theatre by the Lake, is the SJT's third show of the year. Join The Blonde Bombshells, the most glamorous all-girl swing band in the North, as they dodge Hitler's bombs to put on the performance of their lives. A warm and witty musical play filled with glorious live swing classics.

Blonde Bombshells of 1943 can be seen at the SJT from 2 to 26 August 2023.

Constant Companions will be the 89th play from the SJT's Director Emeritus Alan Ayckbourn. In the not-too-distant future humans have turned to artificial friends for companionship without compromise. Writer and director Ayckbourn weaves together the story of highflying lawyer Lorraine, lonely bachelor Don and technician Winston with characteristic humour and compassion.

Constant Companions can be seen from 7 September to 7 October 2023.

2023's Christmas treat is a new version of Beauty and the Beast from Nick Lane, directed by Paul Robinson. Join us for the thrilling tale of Belle and The Beast as Nick Lane and the rest of the team that brought you Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol and more turn another classic fairy tale on its head. As usual, it'll be packed full of songs, silliness and festive fun.

Beauty and the Beast can be seen from 1 to 30 December 2023.

September will also bring a special fundraising event with the SJT's Director Emeritus Alan Ayckbourn, based around his 2020 show, Truth Will Out, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Crafty Art of Ayckbourn (15 to 17 September 2023) will include a rehearsed reading of the show (the first time it's ever been performed - and rumour has it the author is fancying playing one of the parts himself) and a masterclass from Ayckbourn and two of his favourite actors for would-be theatremakers or those just needing a refresher based around his groundbreaking book, The Crafty Art of Playmaking.

Paul Robinson, Artistic Director at the SJT, says: "We've got a whole year of great drama and comedy to raise your spirits and make you feel good about life - our programme this year is designed to send you home with a spring in your step!"

Tickets for all the shows go on sale to members of the Circle, the SJT's membership scheme, from 10am on Wednesday 23 November and on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 30 November. Priced from £10, tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

A winter/spring season of visiting shows at the SJT will be announced shortly.