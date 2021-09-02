THE CAT AND THE CANARY Returns to UK Tour

Building on the phenomenal decade-long success of The Agatha Christie Theatre Company, Bill Kenwright's Classic Thriller Theatre Company (Rehearsal for Murder, Judgement in Stone, The Case of the Frightened Lady and The Lady Vanishes), continues with its latest chilling whodunit, the creepy comedy thriller The Cat and the Canary. Following its acclaimed opening in Windsor in January 2020 and highly successful spring tour, the production returns to complete its Autumn tour, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This new adaptation of the murder mystery by John Willard, which inspired three classic movies starring the likes of Bob Hope, Paulette Goddard, Edward Fox, Honor Blackman and Olivia Hussey, will embark on its nationwide tour, opening at Derby Theatre from Tuesday 7 September 2021.

Twenty years after the death of Mr. West, his descendants gather to learn who will inherit his vast wealth and the hidden family jewels. Within moments, the heritage hunters turn into prey. Walls crack open, shadows loom, and dark secrets are revealed.

Who is The Cat? His movements soundless, unnoticeable, and his vengeance swift! Who will feel his horrible grasp next?

Returning to the production is silver screen and Bond-girl legend Britt Ekland, whose numerous films include The Man with The Golden Gun with Roger Moore, The Wicker Man with Christopher Lee, and Get Carter with Michael Caine.

Britt stars alongside singer-songwriter, actor and former member of the internationally successful 00's boy band Blue, Antony Costa, and Tracy Shaw, best known for her long-running role as Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street. They are joined by West End leading lady Marti Webb, whose credits include Evita and Tell Me on A Sunday; Gary Webster, who played Gary Costello in Family Affairs and Ray Daley opposite George Cole in ITV's Minder; Classic Thriller Theatre Company veteran Ben Nealon, who played Lt. Forsythe in the drama series Soldier Soldier, and Eric Carte, who played Geoff Roberts in two series of Bouquet of Barbed Wire. The cast is completed by Priyasasha Kumari, Martin Carroll, Jack Taylor and Clara Darcy.

The Cat and The Canary is director Roy Marsden's fifth Classic Thriller Theatre Company production. Other credits include the West End premieres of Agatha Christie's A Daughter's a Daughter at the Trafalgar Studios and Noël Coward's Volcano at the Vaudeville Theatre. As an actor, he is well-known to television audiences as Inspector Dalgliesh in the long-running P.D. James series.

Adaptor Carl Grose was, until recently, co-artistic director of Kneehigh Theatre. His numerous plays and adaptations include book and lyrics for The Grinning Man, which Tom Morris directed at the Trafalgar Studios in 2017.

Designer takis's diverse international credits include In the Heights, Gifford's Circus and the Royal Opera.

Lighting Designer Chris Davey's work includes Witness for the Prosecution at London's County Hall and Touching the Void at the Duke of York's Theatre.

THE CAT AND THE CANARY

07 September - 27 November 2021

UK Tour

By John Willard

Adapted by Carl Grose

Directed by Roy Marsden

Designed by takis

Lighting Design by Chris Davey

Sound Design by Dan Samson

Produced by Bill Kenwright

Dan Samson is resident Sound Designer for The Classic Thriller Theatre Company. West End credits include Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and Evita at the Dominion Theatre.

DATES & VENUES

Derby Theatre derbytheatre.co.uk

07 September - 11 September 2021 01332 59 39 39

Glasgow Theatre Royal atgtickets.com/glasgow

13 September - 18 September 2021 0844 871 7615

Darlington Hippodrome Darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

20 September - 25 September 2021 01325 405405

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre atgtickets.com/birmingham

04 October - 09 October 2021 0844 871 7615

Yeovil Octagon octagon-theatre.co.uk

18 October - 23 October 2021 01935 422884

Manchester Opera House atgtickets.com/manchester

25 October - 30 October 2021 0844 871 7615

Brighton Theatre Royal atgtickets.com/brighton

01 November - 06 November 2021 0844 871 7615

Bromley Churchill Theatre churchilltheatre.co.uk

08 November - 13 November 2021 020 3285 6000

Leeds Grand Theatre leedsheritagetheatres.com

23 November - 27 November 2021 0113 243 0808