THE BIG BITE-SIZE SHOW Makes Its London Debut And Returns To Brighton After 11 Years

Following a remarkable 18-year run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the multi-award-winning Bite-Size Plays returns with an enchanting series of mini theatrical productions this Spring.

Having earned widespread acclaim at the Fringe, both The Big Bite-Size Show and The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show will make their highly anticipated debuts at London’s Pleasance Main Theatre and the Ironworks during the Brighton Fringe in May 2025.

The acclaimed company is set to make its highly anticipated return to Brighton after an 11-year absence. Created by Nick Brice, who is also the CEO of Soul Corporations®, these innovative and engaging productions first debuted in 2006 at a quaint café during the Brighton Fringe. It brings together an exceptional cast to present a captivating selection of short plays that offer a delightful blend of comedy, drama, and thought-provoking insights. With tasty theatrical treats on offer throughout the shows, audiences can expect a delightful and sweet trip to the theatre.

In London, each week features a curated “menu” of eight 10 – 15-minute short plays, showcasing a diverse array of characters, stories, and emotions. From exhilarating kidnappings to imaginative journeys with celebrities in outer space, audiences can look forward to a stimulating mix of genres that will surprise and entertain. Over the course of the run, a total of 16 distinct and memorable plays will be performed, each offering something fresh and engaging for theatregoers.

For the Brighton Fringe, four short menus of 4-5 plays will be served up at different times and days in a new Café Theatre experience including coffee or tea, croissant and strawberries.

This beloved production has been an Edinburgh Fringe fixture for 18 years, with several sell-out runs and a host of accolades. The show has twice been shortlisted for the prestigious Carol Tambor "Best of Edinburgh" Award, in addition to receiving the Brighton Festival Angel Award and the Latest Magazine's "Best Theatre Performance" award.

The talented cast bringing these exceptional short plays to life include William Neame (Dinner, Seaford Little Theatre), Miranda Everitt (Storming the Dome, Brighton Dome; Alma Summer Holiday, Theatre Royal Brighton; Harry & COSH, Channel 5) Scott Virgo (Pictures of Lily, 2015; A Weekend in Venice, 2010; Oedipus, Brighton Fringe) Emma Bean (Eigengrau, GreenBean Theatre & Co.), Hana Vincent (Wind in the Willows, Ignite Theatre Company; Grandma’s Grimm, Ignite Theatre Company; James and the Giant Peach, Ignite Theatre Company), Stephen Povey (Noel Coward’s Centenary Concert, Savoy Theatre; Coco, Lilian Baylis Theatre; Doctor Doolittle; UK Tour) Andy Bell (The Crucible, Identity Theatre Company; Two, Chichester City Arts Centre; Milo, Brighton Fringe), Lisa Fairfield (Once a Catholic, Brighton Pavillion; In Lambeth, Stephen Joseph Theatre; Playhouse Creatures, All Saints), Gina Cameron (Two, Chichester City Arts Centre; The Goat, Brighton Fringe; Sweeney Todd, St John Sub Castro) and Lucy Brinkmann (Taking the Flack, BBC; The Importance of Being Earnest, York Theatre Royal; Six Degrees of Separation, Manchester Royal Exchange).

Nick Brice, comments, for me, great theatre cuts through the noise and gets to the heart of what really matters. In a world stuffed with on-screen communication, a great ‘Bite-Size Play’ grabs your attention fast - it’s live, immediate, and immersive. Each play pulls you into a different world, funny, thought-provoking, and shows us something about our humanity. Our cabaret theatre in London and café-theatre in Brighton make the experience even more intimate, stripping everything back to characters, story, and the journeys that unfold between them. That and a warm welcome from the cast (with a strawberry to boot) make our shows a stimulating experience people love to repeat. A great Bite-Size menu serves up a smorgasbord of sharp comedy, eccentricity and the odd mini-drama, plenty to talk about and will stay with you long after the last line is spoken. It’s theatre at its most direct, engaging, and live - and we’d love you to be part of it.

Bite-Size Plays, the company behind the Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show, was founded with the goal of bridging the gap between emerging playwrights and the global stage. The company is passionate about nurturing new talent, offering a platform for the next generation of exciting writers. Over the years, Bite-Size Plays has garnered recognition through a series of remarkable achievements, including a television series on Sky Arts, a performance at the renowned Glastonbury Arts Café, a tour of Australia, and an invitation to perform as guest artists at Finland’s Pori Festival, with support from the EU.

The Big Bite-Size Show

Dates Wednesday 5th - Saturday 8th March (various times)

Wednesday 12th - Saturday 15th March

(Two menus of 8 plays)

Address Pleasance Main Theatre, Carpenters Mews, North Road,

London, N7 9EF

Title The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show

Dates/Times Saturday 3rd - Monday 26th May (10am & 11.30am)

(Four menus of 4-5 plays)

Address Ironworks Studio B, 30 Cheapside, Brighton, BN1 4GD

Box Office Tickets are available at:

